Sheriff seeking burglary suspects

Corey Cain

 Courtesy of Washington Co. Sheriff's Office

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in attempting to locate two suspects from a robbery that occurred Saturday afternoon.

The suspects are identified as Corey Cain, a 26 year old male, and Jillisa Portell, a 27 year old white female.

The sheriff’s office has no photo of Portell, however, she is 5’4”, 120 pounds with hazel eyes.

Sheriff Zach Jacobsen stated that anyone who knows the whereabouts of these individuals should contact 911 immediately, as Cain is still believed to be in possession of an AR-15 assault rifle.

“Do not attempt to approach these suspects,” said Jacobsen.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as details are made available.

