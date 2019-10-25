In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Mineral Area College hosted a domestic violence presentation to shed light on a topic that is “often difficult for people to talk about."
Stephanie Bennett, executive director of SEMO Family Violence Council, was the featured speaker for the presentation.
“This is still a topic that is swept under the rug. People do not talk about issues like this and most college-aged students think that they do not have to worry about stuff like this,” said Bennett.
She then spoke of the shelter that started back in 1994.
“The shelter started as hotline in a church basement and with the amount of calls that were coming in, the people running the hotline at the time decided they needed to do something for this area," Bennett said.
Bennett explained the ins and outs of the Bonne Terre-based shelter, which is now known as “A Friend’s Place,” and the resources that the agency offers.
“After someone leaves an abusive relationship, they can set these goals all day long to get back on their feet, but if there are no resources to help them meet these goals then a lot of times it will fall apart because it is a lot of work,” said Bennett.
Later during the presentation, Shelter Coordinator Brittany Conway talked about domestic violence in the community.
“A lot of domestic violence starts at childhood because you [the victim] begin to think from a young age that domestic violence is normal,” explained Conway. “It is important to educate your kid on what a healthy relationship is because a person can have a normal childhood and still be involved with a domestically violent relationship when he or she is an adult.
“It [domestic violence] does not have a set person that it goes after. Race, religion, age and gender do not matter.”
Conway shared the first warning sign of domestic violence is isolation. The abuser in the relationship will try to take his or her partner away from the individual’s family and friend group.
The next warning sign is degradation.
“Things start breaking down little by little, and you don’t even realize that it is happening,” said Conway. “You do not see your partner verbally abusing you because he or she says it is your fault, and you believe that after being told so many times that it is.
“I am very passionate about what I do because I get to help victims understand that what they are going through is not normal. There is a better life for you.”
Bennett gave more insight to what resources the shelter and agency offer and shed light on the uphill battle that individuals coming out of an abusive relationship face.
“A lot of time people ask us why do victims keep going back [to the abusive relationship],” said Bennett. “But no one ever seems to ask why does this person [the abuser] keeps doing this?”
Bennett explained that the agency and volunteers at the shelter focus on helping the individuals and families get to a better place in their life.
All the workers at the shelter wear many different hats because they are all “doing anything and everything that needs to be done to help the communities.”
The agency serves five counties consisting of Iron, St. Francois, Madison, Ste. Genevieve and Washington. Women and men are both welcome as volunteers.
“We do welcome male volunteers because they [victims] need to see positive male role models,” commented Bennett. “We actually have three or four men on our board who come in and volunteer.”
“No one gets turned away at our shelter. As long as a person is ‘working’ the program, they can stay with us as long as they need.”
Beth Mell, director of student activities at MAC, said, “It is obvious that this is not just a job for these ladies but that they live and breathe what they do.”
“Domestic violence is not a socioeconomic issue or a female-only issue, it crosses all genders and incomes. It not only affects the victim but their family and friends, as well as the local community.”
For more information about domestic violence or to be involved with "A Friend's Place" contact the agency at 573-358-3913.
