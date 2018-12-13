The city of Bonne Terre will soon be the recipient of a new firehouse that will help boost their ISO rating and benefit the community.
Completing the municipal complex, Sharo Shirshekan hopes his firehouse project at the old Bonne Terre school gymnasium will be completed and donated to the city this summer.
Shirshekan purchased the old Bonne Terre School buildings approximately 13 years ago and has converted the building over the years. He started with city hall and a new police department and then created apartments and a nutrition center.
He has held onto the old gymnasium in hopes the city council would eventually agree on a use for the building. He addressed the city council several times on his vision of a fire department and the council never acted on the offer. It wasn't until recently Shirshekan offered it to the city one more time and the city accepted.
Shirshekan said the current Bonne Terre/Big River firehouse on Division Street is outdated. In order to improve their ISO fire protection rating they have to have a newer building and a fire truck with a ladder on it. He believes that a ladder truck is necessary for the community.
“So I am buying a fire truck with a ladder on it and we designed this building according to what their needs are to increase their (ISO) rating,” Shirshekan said. “The gymnasium is the final unfinished part of the Parkview (former Bonne Terre School) project. My intent is to substantially improve the fire protection provided for our area as well as improve the safety for our brave volunteer firefighters.”
Shirshekan said the fire chief and these men and women are heroes who work around the clock to provide protection for the citizens of Bonne Terre and the surrounding area. These individuals give up time with their families to perform their civic duties, including ensuring trucks and equipment are ready for service.
“With that said, I feel that it is necessary to give them a modern station with the proper equipment to enable these firefighters to provide protection for all,” Shirshekan. “What I have in mind is to build this firehouse that will comply fully with all the requirements of a better insurance rate as well as ensuring firefighters are provided as much as safety as possible.”
He explained the steps that will be taken to convert the old gym into a firehouse. Shirshekan said that the building is a solid building. It is composed of concrete blocks and brick. The roof is in good shape and the school had replaced the roof two years prior to his ownership.
“However, the building was heavily vandalized during the ownership of the school district, as well as during my ownership,” Shirshekan said. “Many issues have been identified as a result. All the copper was stolen from the building, which includes plumbing, the boiler system pipes, wiring and more. The building at this time has no electric, plumbing, heating, or cooling.”
Shirshekan said surface water was coming into the building and was seeping under the hardwood floor. There were also many damaged windows and doors.
He said the building requires an extensive amount of renovation to be utilized for any purpose other than storage as a result of these issues alone.
“The renovations that I will outline are not only requests, but also necessary,” Shirshekan said. “Essentially, the building is just a very solid shell. All interested parties have expressed what the essential design of the firehouse should be and that would not only decrease the insurance cost for the area, it will also increase fire protection for all those who are dependent on the Bonne Terre fire department, which includes Bonne Terre and surrounding areas.”
Shirshekan said he has taken those suggestions and desires into consideration and after he makes the renovations to the building, he plans on donating the building to the city.
“I anticipate the renovations to be completed by no later than the end of June 2019,” Shirshekan said. “As previously stated, there is an extensive amount of renovation needed for this building to be of any use. Aside from the large amount of demolition necessary to fulfill the needs of the fire department, there are also a number of items that need to be addressed. These include wiring, plumbing, dry walling, establishing IT lines, establishing telephone lines, flooring, painting, etc.”
He said after renovating the building, it will be a firehouse, complete with four bays and the ability to house eight large trucks with the fifth bay to be used for maintenance. There will be significant storage available, nine bathrooms, a large area to be used for meetings and educational purposes, a hands-on training area, IT room, several offices, kitchen area, and two shower areas for men and one shower area for women.
The front portion of the building has already been torn down and marked for the bays, a front entrance and to make room for parking.
“The fire trucks will be housed under the taller section of the building,” Shirshekan explained. “The taller section of the building is approximately 90 feet by 100 feet and the shorter section is 138 feet by 32 feet. The shorter section is composed of two stories.”
Shirshekan said once the demolition of the front is complete, they will install four red garage doors that will measure 14 feet tall by 14 feet wide. He added the fire staff stated that this would accommodate any fire truck, current and future.
“The demolition of the shortest building will allow for the creation of parking lot space for firefighters and visitors,” Shirshekan said. “This parking lot will consist of heavily reinforced 8-inch thick concrete. This is necessary due to the extreme weight of the fire trucks. The parking lot will measure approximately 60 feet by 120 feet. This will provide an entrance to the fire truck bays.”
Shirshekan said he is installing a red man door in addition to the four garage doors and will build retaining walls to accommodate the natural slope of the ground the building is set in. The bay area will retain the original large divider that was built originally for the school and the intent of this divider was to divide the gym into two sections and is motor-driven.
“The fire department chief requested this remain in place,” Shirshekan said. “We will have to cut into this divider by approximately 4-6 inches at the bottom to accommodate the new floor. It is a very large divider and is made out of aluminum and wood.”
Shirshekan said they removed the hardwood floor from the bay area and will pour heavily reinforced six inch thick concrete floor, which will be set on top of the existing concrete floor. That will ensure a solid floor. However, this concrete floor will be very expensive, but necessary to ensure solid flooring for all the trucks.
“I was not anticipating for this expense, but this is the proposed look of this area, based on the fire department’s request,” Shirshekan said. “To accomplish this look, the concrete will need to be painted. The bays, which are located in the taller portion of the building, will be remodeled. It is desirous to be able to park two large fire trucks in each bay, including a future ladder truck. In the bay area, they want us to install nine drain areas.”
Shirshekan said they will take all water drainage out of the bay area and direct the water to the storm system. These drains are to be installed under each truck. He added they will have to install a special exhaust system, which will connect to the fire truck exhaust pipe.
“When the fire truck comes into the building, it gets connected to this system to prevent the exhaust fumes from entering the bay area,” Shirshekan said. “Upon leaving, the system automatically detaches from the fire truck. The type of piping the fire department is requesting to be installed between each bay door will be one inch galvanized piping. The purpose of this pipe is to fill the tanks of the fire trucks with water. This is referred to by the fire staff as topping off.”
Shirshekan said the bays will have a special exhaust system for the fire trucks that will connect to an exhaust pipe; when truck leaves, the connection releases from truck. The bays will have a total of nine retractable air lines and nine retractable electric cords to be connected to each fire truck.
“The compressor will be located wherever the fire department staff indicates their preference,” Shirshekan said. “The air system is important for airing the braking system of the trucks and the electric system are essential for charging the battery of the truck.”
The station will have a washer and dryer.
“The purpose of the washer is to provide firefighters the means to clean their personal clothing from chemical exposure during a fire,” Shirshekan said. “It is important to mention that these firefighters are exposed to carcinogenic agents and can bring these toxins home to their families. This is a regulatory and personal safety issue.”
He explained the upstairs area will be renovated to include a large open area for a meeting room, classroom and dining room. Surrounding the large open area will be storage areas for extra tables, chairs, an office; a kitchen (which includes a stove, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher); one bathroom; storage for ancillary items; and the furnace/AC room.
“These areas will be created after demolition of interior cinder block walls,” Shirshekan said. “The classroom and the training area are required by regulation, per the chief and is also for insurance requirements as well for a better insurance rating. It will have its own heating and cooling system as well as all new duct work. We will be removing all the windows in this area and install four new windows.”
Shirshekan said the heating and cooling system will be all new, so the manufacturer and installer will give a warranty. The new water line, which was installed by Dean Bauman, is located in the building at the backside and measures two inches.
“We will install double backflow preventers, as required by the Department of Natural Resources,” Shirshekan said. “There is a four-inch line close to the retaining wall that we are going to build on the north side of the parking lot. I would like to install a fire hydrant close to the front of the building, wherever the fire chief and city manager feel is appropriate. I have no problem purchasing the material for the fire hydrant, but I would like the city to perform the installation.”
Shirshekan said the building never had a cooling system and was heated by a boiler system. Unfortunately, the boiler system was heavily vandalized and copper was removed, rendering the system non-functioning.
“With that said, the heating and cooling system will be added and broken up into different parts,” he explained. “Upstairs will have its own unit. The lower level will have its own unit. The bay areas will have its own unit to provide heat only. The bay area will also have two very large fans installed to circulate and cool the air. The span of each fan from tip to tip is approximately 15 feet.”
He said the fire department is also requesting that he install their antenna on top of the chimney. Shirshekan said they will have to cap the chimney prior to installation and the building needs a lot of tuckpointing.
“I will perform this work as well,” Shirshekan said. “Any cracks in the concrete we see will be addressed with special glue before painting. I would like to leave the building with no problems when I am finished with renovations. This building should accommodate for both current and many years of future needs. Basically, I want to try to create a very nice, modern firehouse for the City of Bonne Terre that will complete the municipal complex. To complete this conversion, I will be installing a large American flag on the back wall of the fire department that will be displayed, which I will proudly purchase and install.”
Shirshekan added the fire chief is looking for a low-mileage ladder truck for the city and his hope is to purchase this ladder truck. Prior to purchase, they will make sure everything has certification for proper functioning.
Shirshekan said he understands there are some concerns regarding the cost of utilities for the building and he is very mindful of that. Everything he is installing, including heating and cooling and lighting, is high efficiency to maintain low utility costs.
“I feel now we have the opportunity to be able to build a modern facility that not only increases our fire protection and lowers our insurance rate, but also contributes to the betterment of the community and the safety of our heroes,” Shirshekan said. “I hope in the future the fire department can be funded adequately to ensure its success. I will create a fire department that you can be proud of and show to our community through community outreach so that it can be funded properly.”
“I want to reiterate that I feel it necessary to support our volunteers because of their heroic acts,” Shirshekan said. “These volunteers encounter situations that we can never imagine nor want to imagine. They perform miracles with what resources they have.”
