The hoops will be busy this weekend at Mineral Area College (MAC) with the Thanksgiving Basketball Classic Tournament sponsored by Chris Morrison State Farm Insurance.
MAC Men’s Basketball Head Coach Luke Strege has two sons, nine and seven years old, who are affected by autism.
“It’s a really neat event — it starts Friday,” he said. “We have four teams in the event, [MAC], Kansas City Kansas Community College (KCKCC), North Arkansas College and Fort Scott Community College.
“There’s two games on Friday, at 5 p.m. North Arkansas plays KCKCC, and at 7 p.m. MAC plays Fort Scott. Then on Saturday at 3 p.m. North Arkansas plays Fort Scott, and at 5 p.m. MAC plays KCKCC.”
According to Strege, all of the money goes to Visions of Hope, a local charity that is personal to him as an organization that works closely with autism spectrum affected people in the area that was founded by Dave and Luann Honerkamp and Jessica Harmon.
“It’s an amazing group of people,” Strege said. “Luann, Dave and Jessica who give support and training to kids with autism. I believe about 80% or higher of kids with autism once they graduate from high school are unemployed because they don’t have the communications and job skills necessary to advance and get a job.
"These people saw a need and are actually helping with kids with autism to give them those skills and help them find jobs after they graduate.”
When they get older, Strege looks forward to having his sons benefit from the programs offered by Visions of Hope that will assist them with the transition into adulthood.

“As a parent of two sons who have autism, you worry about their future,” he said. “You just kind of wonder what is next for them. The numbers are so daunting for kids with autism after high school.
"It has been a real struggle to find help here in this area, out of St. Louis and Cape Girardeau for our sons, but Dave Honerkamp is a former basketball player here at MAC. Jessica has two sons with autism, and those three have found this need in this community and provided this help which is incredible.
“Our basketball team gets involved with helping them every single year, but this is a way that we can help financially to keep these kids going and to keep this program going, so that when my sons do get that age, they can be a part of the program.”
This will be the fourth year of the tournament benefiting Visions of Hope. Strege encourages everyone during the holiday weekend to come out and support the program.
“It’s $5 to get in the door,” he said. “It’s a $5 donation to Visions of Hope. MAC here has been very helpful and willing to give that money as a donation for this tournament. It’s a way to get out of the house on Thanksgiving.
"You spend Thursday with the family, and when you get sick of the family you come out and watch some really great basketball Friday and Saturday, and your entry to the tournament is a great donation to the charity.”
For more information contact Visions of Hope at 573-664-1711 or Luann@vhd2i.org.
