Shop With a Cop a success in 2020

The first day of the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department's 28th annual Shop With a Cop event wrapped up Thursday at Farmington Walmart. According to the store receipts, 366 area children came out to get their holiday shopping done with the men and women of public safety.
All totaled, 480 local children are expected to benefit from the program this year, which Program Coordinator Lora Henson explained is a little fewer than usual. She said the department was just thankful to be holding the event, considering the challenges this year has brought.
"It went over well," said Henson. "With COVID and that, of course, we had to make a few adjustments, but overall, I'm happy with how it turned out, and I'm glad we got to do it."
Last year's event managed to brighten the holidays for 537 area children, and Henson said 500 is generally the average.
The majority of this year's selected children made it out to Farmington Walmart for the first round of shopping. After signing in and getting their name tags, the children were partnered with their law enforcement or public safety worker and hit the aisles.
About a hundred volunteer shoppers participated Thursday, including deputies, state troopers, city officers, EMS personnel, and other public safety officials.
Many of the volunteers have been shopping with the program for multiple years, and most would say the joy of brightening Christmas time for the children is why they do it.
"This is one of my favorite things about the job, for real," said Desloge Police Officer Derek Orr. "It's not every day that you get to make a positive impact on people's lives, especially with what's going on in the world right now.
"We're seen typically in a negative light, but with this, at least we can give some kind of positive light to people in the community and their kids."
This was Orr's sixth year participating in Shop With a Cop. When asked if he thought pandemic restrictions negatively impacted this year's shopping, Orr said he did not think so, noting that the students were already used to precautions like wearing face masks.
Central Middle School student Alexis Herron shopped with Orr for her first year participating in the program. She purchased several things that she needed, as well as some Christmas candy.
"It was really nice to use the money on what I wanted," said Herron. "I'm really grateful."
Another student said he was thankful for the shopping experience. North County Intermediate School fifth grader Brett Glore said he was happy to buy gifts for his parents.
Glore shopped with St. Francois County Deputy Amy Brenneke. He first went for the shoe section to get a new pair of sneakers. He said the grip had worn down on his current pair of shoes, and he wanted a new pair for playing sports.
After buying a few things for himself, his focus shifted to his family. He purchased Christmas gifts for his parents, taking the time to find thoughtful items he knew they needed.
Most of the volunteer shoppers ended up taking multiple children on trips through the store by the time shopping came to an end just after 1 p.m.
Each student was allowed to spend $100, while their shopping companion kept track of what was being spent using a calculator — sometimes paying the difference if children went over their spending limit.
The selected items are purchased tax-free with money that the program raises throughout the year through various events like collections and raffles.
Henson expressed her appreciation for the program's many volunteers and donors.
"Thank you to the community, all of our businesses, and the school counselors — they've done an amazing job — and all the people that came out to help," Henson said. "Without all of them put together, this wouldn't be made possible."
Event organizers will meet up again at Desloge Walmart on Tuesday at 1 p.m. for a makeup day, where the children who could not attend Thursday's event will get their chance at Christmas shopping. The children are referred to the department by area schools and agencies.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
