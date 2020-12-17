Shop With a Cop a success in 2020

The first day of the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department's 28th annual Shop With a Cop event wrapped up Thursday at Farmington Walmart. According to the store receipts, 366 area children came out to get their holiday shopping done with the men and women of public safety.

All totaled, 480 local children are expected to benefit from the program this year, which Program Coordinator Lora Henson explained is a little fewer than usual. She said the department was just thankful to be holding the event, considering the challenges this year has brought.

"It went over well," said Henson. "With COVID and that, of course, we had to make a few adjustments, but overall, I'm happy with how it turned out, and I'm glad we got to do it."

Last year's event managed to brighten the holidays for 537 area children, and Henson said 500 is generally the average.

The majority of this year's selected children made it out to Farmington Walmart for the first round of shopping. After signing in and getting their name tags, the children were partnered with their law enforcement or public safety worker and hit the aisles.

About a hundred volunteer shoppers participated Thursday, including deputies, state troopers, city officers, EMS personnel, and other public safety officials.