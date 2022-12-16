Shop With a Cop a success

Hundreds of area children converged at Farmington Walmart Friday morning for the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department's 30th annual Shop With a Cop event. Friday was the first of two shopping days for the program.

While the exact number of participating shoppers has yet to be officially tallied, Coordinator Lora Henson said more than 420 children showed up on the first day based on the number of vouchers turned in at the store registers. Henson said she believed another group of about 150 kids would be coming to the second shopping day scheduled for Thursday at Desloge Walmart.

Henson said everything came together nicely Friday as shoppers and their volunteer companions ventured around the store filing their carts with Christmas gifts and various necessities.

"It actually went really smooth," she said. "For that many kids, it went a lot better than I thought it would. We had an awesome volunteer turnout, so it was really good."

Each year, Shop With a Cop helps hundreds of children who might not otherwise receive Christmas gifts. Each child attending the two-day shopping event is allowed to spend $100. At the same time, their shopping companion kept track of what was being spent using a calculator — sometimes paying the difference if children exceeded their spending limit.

The selected items are purchased tax-free with money that the program raises throughout the year through various fundraising events.

Last year's event set a record for the program, brightening the holidays of 355 area children on its first day and 590 total, including the second day. It's too soon to tell if that record will be broken this year, as the final numbers will be determined after the program wraps up next week.

The second day of shopping is generally a makeup day for the children unable to attend the first day.

The first round of selected children arrived at Farmington Walmart by bus early Friday morning. After signing in and getting their name tags, the students were partnered with their law enforcement or public safety worker and headed for the aisles.

Many volunteer shopping companions participated on Friday, including deputies, state troopers, city officers, EMS personnel, and other public safety officials.

Many volunteers have been shopping with the program for years; some have even shopped with the same children multiple times.

Cpl. Chris Callender with St. Francois County Sheriff's Department accompanied North County fifth-grader Elizabeth Hernandez. The pair have shopped together for the last few years, creating a fun tradition.

"She had another officer [this year], but I grabbed her because it's become a ritual at this point," said Callender. "She lives a couple of blocks over from me. She used to go to my son's school, and they grew up together, so it's pretty nice to be able to come out and hang out with her for a little bit to do this."

Callender and Hernandez went to a few different departments in the store Friday morning, picking out clothing, sports gear, and multiple toys.

"She's at the age where she wants some nice, fancy clothing," Calendar said. "She is into sports, and she wanted a brace for her arm so she can make sure she doesn't hurt herself again. Other than that, she wanted some athletic pants and some shirts, some new shoes, and she also wanted some fidgets because they're lots of fun to play with."

Derek Lester with the St. Francis County Ambulance District has volunteered as a shopping companion for three years. This year, he shopped with West County fifth-grader Alyssa Starr during her first year participating.

Starr had a cart full of stuffed animals, surprise toys, and several other items and said she thought the experience was "very nice." Lester said he was glad Starr enjoyed shopping with him because the joy Shop With a Cop brings to the kids is why he does it.

"I just love the ability to make these kids happy," he said. "You never know what their situations are or what brings them here, but at the end of the day, every kid leaves here smiling. And I go home smiling, and I'm happy about it."

Sheriff Dan Bullock appeared pleased with how well the morning was organized. He mentioned the valuable cooperation the program sees from the store, expressing gratitude to Store Manager William Britton.

"Everything went off pretty smooth," he said. "William, who's in charge of this Walmart, has been wonderful to work with. He went out of his way to make this a success this year, and we're proud of it."

Britton explained his motivation for wanting to play a part in Shop With a Cop comes from his personal experience as a child.

"We've been working with the program for several years, and it really is great," said Britton. "I enjoy it. Seeing the kids and everything is pretty special; it really is.

"It is near and dear to my heart because I was that kid growing up," he said. "So having that opportunity to make a difference in somebody's life… And it says a lot about the community. The community pulls together every year to make this happen, so it's pretty special."

Bullock mentioned how so many people have come to know and love the Shop With a Cop program, with some just showing up to see the Christmas shopping excitement play out.

"People know what this is," said Bullock. "People come here to watch. Lora (program coordinator) told me a while ago that she had a woman from St. Louis who drove all the way down here just to watch this happen. And then, the woman handed Lora a check as she walked out."

The sheriff also noted how the program had come full circle for some officers who, as children, were selected to shop with cops and are now taking kids shopping themselves as adults.

Whether it's a lasting impression from childhood days or something wholesome and exciting to watch unfold, Shop With a Cop has tremendously impacted thousands of people over the last 30 years.

"This is the best thing we do all year long right here," Bullock added.