Shop With a Cop expects record year, serving 355 kids on first day

The St. Francois County Sheriff's Department's 29th annual Shop With a Cop event wrapped up its first day Tuesday at Desloge Walmart in what is expected to be the largest year in the program's history.

According to the store receipts, 355 area children came out on Tuesday to get their holiday shopping done with the men and women of public safety. Another group of more than 300 children is set to participate in the second day of shopping on Friday morning at Farmington Walmart.

Program Coordinator Lora Henson explained that the program would be helping more children this year than ever before.

"We'll probably have over 650 children, and the most we've ever had before is 527," said Henson.

Last year's event brightened the holidays of 366 area children on its first day and 467 total, including the second day.

The second day of shopping is generally a makeup day for the children not able to attend the first day of shopping. Due to pandemic precautions, Henson said the selected children were divided into two groups to limit the number of shoppers in the stores at the same time.

The selected children in Tuesday's group were bused to Desloge Walmart for the first round of shopping. After signing in and getting their name tags, the children were partnered with their law enforcement or public safety worker and hit the aisles.

Many volunteer shoppers participated Tuesday, including deputies, state troopers, city officers, EMS personnel, and other public safety officials.

Many of the volunteers have been shopping with the program for multiple years. Most seem to enjoy the yearly event just as much as the participating children or more.

"'I've done Shop With a Cop every year and haven't missed a year," said Assistant Desloge Fire Chief Larry Penberthy. "I love it; absolutely love it.

"I took off my regular job today just to do this," he said. "It's an amazing program for the community. The kids love it. And as much as the kids love it, the guys that are doing it love it 10 times more."

North County third grader Tyson Wadlow was one of the children who shopped with Penberthy on Tuesday. This was Wadlow's first year participating in the program. When asked what he thought of the experience, Wadlow exclaimed, "it was awesome!"

The Parkside Elementary student said he got a lot of different things and had a shopping cart full of items in the checkout line. He added that it was cool shopping with a firefighter.

Another student said he was thankful to be one of the students selected to shop this year.

Central eighth-grader Keilen Welch said he had participated in the program when he was in elementary school and was grateful to be selected again this year.

"Yeah, I'm having fun," said Welch. "I really wanted some stuff, and now I have it."

Welch bought some video gaming items and clothing while shopping with Sheriff Dan Bullock.

Bullock said things were a little different this year, having held the first day at Desloge Walmart, but the process was running smoothly.

"It's going very well," he said. "This is the first year we've done Desloge Walmart on the first day, and it's kind of like mass chaos, but it's working out very well, and everything is going really good.

"We're getting the kids through here," said Bullock. "They're having a good time and, I think, getting what they want."

Sheri Pratt, of Midwest Sports Center, was shopping with North County third-grader Brooklyn Hastings, who was excited about various toys she had selected. She said she was having a fun time and was looking forward to a merry Christmas.

Midwest Sports Center assisted the program with raising funds by donating a four-wheeler for the annual fundraising raffle. The area retailer has been one of many helping to make this year's event the largest in the program's history.

Several fundraisers were held leading up to this year's shopping, including a friendly wager between Bryant Restoration and Servpro of Farmington on a high school rivalry football game that raised nearly $40,000 for the program in August.

Keeping up with the many children, most of the volunteer shoppers had taken multiple children on trips through the store by the time shopping came to an end just before noon.

Each student was allowed to spend $100. At the same time, their shopping companion kept track of what was being spent using a calculator — sometimes paying the difference if children went over their spending limit.

The selected items are purchased tax-free with money that the program raises throughout the year through various fundraising events. The children are selected mainly by social workers from school districts and from the East Missouri Action Agency.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

