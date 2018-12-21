Try 1 month for 99¢

The St. Francois County Shop With a Cop Program has been helping children in need for 26 years, and this year was no exception. Each year, hundreds of children, who might not otherwise receive a Christmas, receive $100 to spend at Walmart. 

Deputies from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, as well as law enforcement officers from Desloge and Bonne Terre Police Departments, Department of Corrections, Department of Conservation, and EMS personnel took time from their busy day on Thursday to brighten the lives of 105 children.

Thursday was a makeup day for those unable to attend the main event in Farmington on Tuesday. On Tuesday, 377 kids were able to shop with officers at Farmington Walmart. On Monday, 14 children with special needs did their shopping.

Organizers said the makeup day went a lot better this year than in the past. They had the participants and families lined up in the garden center and used the registers in that area to check out. This made things quite a bit smoother as there was less congestion.

Elizabeth Remshardt, 7, was excited to shop with Officer Brandon Houser of the Desloge Police Department. She was able to get a doll, a makeup set and various other items.

Eli Allen went all out during his shopping spree with Sgt. Hardy White picking out a remote control car and a PS4 game. Another child White helped got a bicycle. 

"Things are going fantastic this year," Sheriff Dan Bullock said. "Seeing the smiles on all these kids’ faces makes it worthwhile.”

Bullock said a great deal of time is spent on this event throughout the year to make sure funds are available come Christmas. The sheriff said he would like to thank those who donated through the year to make this program a success.

