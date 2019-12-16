The St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department has announced that their Shop With a Cop event scheduled for Tuesday at Farmington Walmart has been rescheduled due to inclement weather.
The event has been rescheduled for Thursday at 7 a.m. The selected shoppers will still be meeting at Farmington Walmart and Shop With a Cop Coordinator Lora Henson said if the schools are not in session Thursday, parents can bring their children to the event.
The make-up day will be held as scheduled on Friday at Desloge Walmart beginning at 4 p.m., for children who have been selected to participate this year but are unable to make it out to the first round of shopping Thursday.
More than 500 children from St. Francois County are currently signed up for the program. Each child will be given $100 to shop (tax free) with a deputy or other volunteer. Several police departments, state agencies, fire departments and ambulance district employees volunteer their time to shop with children.
Fundraisers are held year-round for the program.
Program organizers will still be holding a raffle drawing on Wednesday for a 2019 Can-Am 90cc four-wheeler that was donated to the program by KREI/J98 Radio and Midwest Sports Center.
