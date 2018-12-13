The St. Francois County Shop With a Cop Program is gearing up for the first part of their annual event Tuesday morning and welcomes the public to attend.
Shop With a Cop Coordinator Lora Henson said the two-day event will take place Tuesday morning starting at 7:30 a.m. at Farmington Walmart.
“Due to some of the schools going a full day all the way until Dec. 21, we decided to hold the makeup day at Desloge Walmart on Thursday at 3 p.m.,” Henson said. “That way school is out and the kids who couldn’t come, their parents can bring them.”
Henson explained they usually held the makeup event at 1 p.m. so that is a little different from what they have done in the past.
“We still have donations coming in and of course we take them all year round, but right now it’s getting to be the time where we know what deadline we have to make for the number of kids,” Henson said. “We are right on track this year and I am looking forward to it.”
Henson said all of the teachers have provided their lists and the department has a good idea of how many kids are coming in for the event and how many more they can add.
“This is our busiest time, all the way up until the day of the event,” Henson said. “Last year was our 25th anniversary and my goal was 525 kids, but anything more than 500 I will be happy with and I’m not going to push the 525 as much as I did last year.”
Henson said she would be happier if they didn’t need the program. She is happy with the program and the fact it does get the interaction with the officers and the kids who need financial help to have a Christmas.
“This may be the only Christmas some of these kids have and a lot of the kids are new to the community,” said Henson. “This will give 500-plus kids a chance at Christmas who wouldn’t otherwise have it. I am looking forward to it."
Henson added that if anyone wants to see how the Shop With A Cop program works they can come out and see the kids go shopping. She said this is the community's money as they donate the funds to be able to do this.
“If they want to see where their money is going and what it is funding, come on out and see how it is done and watch how the kids interact with all the police officers,” Henson said. “I want to give a big thank you to everyone in the community, without them this wouldn’t even be possible.”
Henson said the funds come from the community and businesses. She added if it wasn’t for the sheriff backing it up, there wouldn’t be a program at all.
“It’s very dear to him and he is right there with us along every step that we take throughout the year,” Henson said. “Without everybody’s involvement it wouldn't be made possible, so I think everybody deserves that appreciation and to know they are very much appreciated.”
