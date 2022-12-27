Shop With a Cop sets new record, helps 560 kids

About 140 children took part in the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department Shop With a Cop makeup day Tuesday afternoon at Desloge Walmart, according Coordinator Lora Henson. Altogether the program had more than 560 kids come through the two-day program.

Henson said this was a record year, which is perfect for the 30th year of Shop With a Cop.

The initial shopping event was Dec. 16. Originally scheduled for Dec. 22, the makeup day had to be rescheduled due to the wintry conditions which plagued the area.

The event helps get kids get familiar with first responders, especially police officers.

“It makes a big difference because they get to be paired up with that officer one-on-one, so they get to see that they’re human, too,” said Henson. “That way they know if there ever is something that they need a police officer for, they can go to them rather than be terrified.”

Even though it is named Shop With a Cop, not everyone who participates is a police officer. There are corrections workers, firefighters, paramedics, and some who just support first responders or the program, in general.

Kids take their assigned shoppers through the toy aisle, clothing aisle, or any aisle the child wants to down, and while children enjoy the shopping experience, the first responders enjoy it just as much.

Sgt. Tim Harris with the St. Francois County Sheriff’s department has been participating for 23 years and said this event is the highlight of Christmas.

“These kids are innocent, we get to get out here and take these kids and show them a little bit of us in a good light,” said Harris. “These kids don’t really know you.”

Even though the children get a $100 voucher, Harris said it’s not uncommon to see officers paying the extra if a kid goes over.

“I don’t know one deputy that makes these kids stay at $100, they go and they give their own money," he said. "They get their own money and get them something that they’ll have fun with throughout the rest of the year.”

Harris said the event is always a blast.

Sheriff Dan Bullock said the event is great for morale. Bullock said the officers are always looking forward to Shop With a Cop, going so far as to move their work schedules around the event.

“Officers probably have as much fun as the kids do," he said. "It’s the best thing we do all year long.”

Amy Brenneke, one of the organizers, said she appreciate all the volunteers who have helped to make Shop With a Cop as successful as it is.

