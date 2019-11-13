The St. Francois County Shop With a Cop Program is in preparation mode as fundraisers come to an end and the details of the shopping dates and student participants are coming together.
On Oct. 27, program volunteers collected donations outside Farmington Walmart and volunteers collected donations outside of Desloge Walmart last Saturday.
Shop With a Cop Coordinator Lora Henson said that both fundraisers were successful and they were able to raise approximately $2,400 at each location.
The collections outside of the two Walmart locations mark the end of this year's fundraising efforts. The program relies on events throughout the year for funding. Events like the annual golf tournament and the Terre Du Lac Miss and Mister contest are just some of the ways the community has helped the program raise needed funds.
Henson said they have had a strong year of fundraising and are now working on getting the list of students who will be shopping with the cops this year.
“This year has gone really well,” said Henson. “We’re in the process now of getting the names from the teachers. They’re getting all the names together and by Dec. 6, we’ll have a better idea of how many kids we’ve got that will be participating this year.”
This year's Shop With a Cop will take place at Farmington Walmart on Dec. 17, starting at 7 a.m., and the makeup day will be on Dec. 20, at the Desloge Walmart beginning at 4 p.m.
Last year, 496 students benefited from the program and Henson said that's about the average number of students who participate each year.
On Dec. 18, program organizers will hold a drawing for a 2019 Can-Am 90cc four-wheeler that was donated to the program by KREI/J98 Radio and Midwest Sports Center.
Henson explained that they have been selling raffle tickets for the ATV drawing all year at various local events.
Shop With a Cop has been helping children in St. Francois County for 27 years. The yearly event provides Christmas excitement to area children who might otherwise not have such a great holiday. It wouldn’t be possible without community support.
Henson said that she wanted to thank the community as well as Sheriff Dan Bullock for all of the help and support in making Shop With a Cop possible.
