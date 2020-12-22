Shop With a Cop wraps up another successful year

The St. Francois County Shop With a Cop program has been helping children in need for 28 years, and this year was no exception. Each year, hundreds of children, who might not otherwise receive a Christmas, receive $100 to spend at Walmart.
Deputies from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, as well as local law enforcement officers, EMS, and other public safety personnel, took time from their busy day on Tuesday to brighten the lives of 101 children.
Tuesday was a makeup day for those unable to attend the main event in Farmington last week. Last Thursday, 366 kids were able to shop with public safety officers at Farmington Walmart. Overall, the program had 467 children participate during the two days of shopping this year.
Organizers said the makeup day went smoothly. They had the participants and families lined up in the garden center and used the registers in that area to check out. While waiting to be paired with a shopping companion, the children enjoyed juice and Christmas cakes handed out by event volunteers.
Farmington first grader Blake Steel said he had fun shopping during the makeup day. He was able to get several toys during Tuesday’s shopping.
Steel shopped with Missouri State Park Cpl. Chris Crider, who said he loves participating in the annual event.
“I’ve been doing this for 14 years now, and this a great program that we do in this county,” said Crider. “I just love getting out, being with the public, and being with the community.”
Madaline Wiskirchen, a student at Mineral Area College’s Law Enforcement Academy, said this was her first year shopping with the children.
“It’s an awesome thing,” Wiskirchen said. “I really enjoy it. I plan to do this every year until I can’t. You know, this is a good cause for the kids, and they really enjoy it. I really enjoy it, too.”
Sheriff Dan Bullock said he was pleased with how the event turned out this year.
“It looks like it’s going to be another success,” said Bullock, while waiting in the check-out line with a shopper. “Last Thursday, everything went well, and this looks like the operation is running pretty smooth here today. We have a good turnout of kids, a good turnout of officers, and some of the public here to help.
“It looks like the kids are having a great time, and so are the officers,” the sheriff noted.
Bullock said he would like to thank those who donated throughout the year to make this year’s program a success.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com