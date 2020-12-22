Shop With a Cop wraps up another successful year

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’ve been doing this for 14 years now, and this a great program that we do in this county,” said Crider. “I just love getting out, being with the public, and being with the community.”

Madaline Wiskirchen, a student at Mineral Area College’s Law Enforcement Academy, said this was her first year shopping with the children.

“It’s an awesome thing,” Wiskirchen said. “I really enjoy it. I plan to do this every year until I can’t. You know, this is a good cause for the kids, and they really enjoy it. I really enjoy it, too.”

Sheriff Dan Bullock said he was pleased with how the event turned out this year.

“It looks like it’s going to be another success,” said Bullock, while waiting in the check-out line with a shopper. “Last Thursday, everything went well, and this looks like the operation is running pretty smooth here today. We have a good turnout of kids, a good turnout of officers, and some of the public here to help.

“It looks like the kids are having a great time, and so are the officers,” the sheriff noted.

Bullock said he would like to thank those who donated throughout the year to make this year’s program a success.

