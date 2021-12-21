Shop With a Cop wraps up record year helping 590 children

The St. Francois County Shop With a Cop program served its second group of shoppers on Friday, ending its 29th year and achieving a record for the most children served in the program's history.

Each year, hundreds of children, who might not otherwise receive a Christmas, receive $100 to spend at Walmart.

Deputies from the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department and local law enforcement officers, EMS, public safety personnel, and other volunteers converged at Farmington Walmart Friday morning to spend time shopping with 202 children.

The second day of shopping is generally a makeup day for the children not able to attend the first day of shopping. This year, due to pandemic precautions, the selected children were divided into two groups to limit the number of shoppers in the stores at the same time.

Earlier in the week, 355 kids came out to shop with public safety personnel at Desloge Walmart during the first day. Overall, the program had 590 children participate during the two shopping days this year.

Program Coordinator Lora Henson said they helped more children this year than they ever had before.

"It went smooth, and I couldn't have expected anything better this year," said Henson. "It was awesome. It's the biggest one we've ever done. 527 was the most [children we had] before this one.

"It turned out really well," she summarized. "So, hopefully, we can do it again next year."

Henson said she wanted to thank all of the deputies, first-responders, firefighters, ambulance personnel, corrections officers, state and local police officers, conservation officers, and other volunteers who took the time to shop with the children over the two days.

She said she also wanted to recognize the hard work of the women in the sheriff's office who helped organize the event and put in the hour needed to ensure success leading up to the shopping days.

"The girls in the sheriff's department office do a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff as far as making the tags and keeping up with the names and doing all that, and people just don't see that part," she explained. "A lot of people see that it's all done, but they don't stop to realize the phone calls that the girls in the office keep up with for weeks on end, adding the names and taking names off and then making the name tags, printing the name tags, and keeping up with all the events.

"So, the girls don't really go noticed because you don't ever really see us since we're in the office," Henson noted. "It takes a bunch of us to get it all down, but we do it."

Sheriff Dan Bullock said he was pleased with how the event turned out this year.

"I just got to give a big shout out to the citizens, area businesses, labor unions, and everyone who assisted with Shop With a Cop," said Bullock. "We had a record year of money and a record number of kids. It turned out to be a great success at both stores.

"It's a shame that there is a need for it, but we are certainly glad we can accommodate," said the sheriff.

Bullock noted that organizers were already preparing for next year's event, which will be the program's 30th year of operation.

