The Fredericktown Fire and Police Community Coalition is inviting the community to a fun, competitive fundraiser to support the 2023 Shop with a Hero Christmas event.

The Shop with a Hero "Paddle Battle," a pickleball tournament, is scheduled Saturday at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School in Fredericktown. The doors will open at 11 a.m., and the tournament will start at noon. Admission for spectators is $5 per person.

If you would like to compete, the entry fee is $40 per player, and all proceeds will go directly to the Shop with a Hero program.

Participants are encouraged to register early by visiting the following link: https://shop-with-a-hero-fredmo.netlify.app/

Police Chief Eric Hovis can also be contacted at 573-576-6984 for any inquiries or to register.

In addition to the tournament, the concession stand will be open with delicious food available for purchase during the event. All proceeds from the concession stand will also benefit the Shop with a Hero program.

Chief Hovis is encouraging community members to participate in the tournament as a fun way to support the Shop with a Hero program.

Shop with a Hero is an annual event that pairs children in need with local first responders to make sure they have Christmas presents during the holiday season.

Hovis said the group is excited to try something new this year, but that does not mean its annual basketball tournament is out of the question. He said he has still had a lot of interest in the basketball game but wanted to try the pickleball tournament first this season.

"Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport on the globe, not just the nation," Hovis said. "This is because it is fun, competitive, and easy to pick up and play. The average person can pick this game up in a matter of a couple hours, unlike any other sport that takes a lifetime to really perfect your skills."

For those who are new to the sport, pickleball is a paddle sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis. It is typically played on a court with the same dimensions as badminton with a net similar to tennis. Players then use paddles to hit perforated plastic balls over the net with the objective to score points.

For more information about the tournament or the Shop with a Hero program, please contact Chief Hovis at 573-576-6984.