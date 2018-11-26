Just a day after shoppers hit the big box stores for deals, they took to the streets for Small Business Saturday.
Small businesses across the country celebrated the event on Saturday and local shops were buzzing with shoppers.
The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce was excited to once again be chosen as the "Neighborhood Champion" for the event and sponsored a Shop Small Passport.
Chamber President Laura Raymer said the passport featured 13 local small businesses, and shoppers could pick one up at any of the participating shops.
"At each location shoppers received a stamp representing the business," Raymer said. "When the passport was completely filled it could be turned in at the Farmington Regional Chamber office to be entered into a drawing for a prize package valued at over $400 with items from our participating businesses."
Raymer said the passport promotion was successful last year and they upped their game with the addition of the prize package.
Many stores participated in the event by offering specials, deals, bargains, discounts, refreshments and more.
The Madison County Small Business Saturday "Champion" and owner of IBS, Aimee Kurgas, said it was their job to rally the local businesses and organize more of an event creating more reasons for shoppers to come out, support and have a fun experience.
In order to do this, IBS Print Shop and Brick & Mortar organized something new this year, inviting small in-home or craft businesses to set up booths in downtown Fredericktown to draw in more shoppers.
"The outside vendors are local people who make and sell wares, but currently are not large enough to have an actual storefront," Kurgas said. "This gave customers a wide variety of stores to shop at while getting unique items and supporting their neighbors."
The Madison County Chamber of Commerce also partnered with local shops to help promote by offering a list of Shop Local Deals.
"The chamber held our annual Shop Local deals," Chamber President Tessa Rehkop said. "... where we helped businesses promote specials for that day only. This was our way of encouraging the community to come shop the businesses in Fredericktown and Marquand or any other members in the surrounding communities."
Rehkop said it is a win-win situation where people can get Christmas shopping done at discounted prices while supporting local businesses.
"Shopping local puts money directly back into your community," Rehkop said. "By supporting your local businesses, you are directly supporting your neighbors, schools and city infrastructure as opposed to big corporations. It may seem so easy to sit at home and order items online but why not come out and enjoy our quaint downtown and get handmade, unique items."
Rehkop said no one likes to see empty shops downtown and the way to change that is to support the shops we do have.
"Small businesses are the lifeblood of any community," Raymer said. "In many cases they are the primary source of attraction for downtown areas like ours. Small business owners don't have the budgets and tremendous resources of the bigger box-type stores so they have to work even harder to provide variety and competition in a community."
Kurgas said Small Business Saturday is not only about profits but also brings awareness to the businesses that some shoppers may not have known were there.
"Shopping online is a great convenience and many of our merchants host online stores for their products," Raymer said. "But there's something about walking into a shop, the delightful smells, the hustle and bustle, the fantastic customer service, these are things you can't get from online shopping."
