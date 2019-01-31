“Should I just stay home?”
This question may seem all too familiar this time of year. With the cold weather providing the perfect environment for pesky conditions like colds, and more serious illnesses like the flu, it is a fair question.
But should someone suffering the symptoms of a wintertime illness stay home? The answer may not be so clear cut. The winter season is a popular time for both the harmless common cold and the malevolent flu virus, and sometimes it can be hard to tell the difference between the two.
According to the CDC, while both the flu and the common cold are respiratory illnesses with similar symptoms, they come from two different viruses.
The common cold can be a result of several different viruses, but the rhinovirus is the most common. The CDC recommends staying home for at least 24 hours if the cold is accompanied by a fever or other severe symptoms. Otherwise, washing hands often with soap and water, avoiding touching the eyes, nose, and mouth, getting enough rest, and staying away from others who are sick is the best way to protect yourself and others. Therefore, staying home may not be necessary.
The flu is caused by and named after the influenza virus, and is much more severe than a common cold. The CDC recommends staying home and avoiding contact with others if you have these severe symptoms. While antiviral medication may help treat the flu, it is incredibly easy to spread from person to person, and caution should be taken.
But how can one know for sure if they have a cold or the flu? While a diagnosis of the flu virus cannot formally be determined without a test from a doctor, there are ways to know whether or not that doctor appointment should be made.
There are several symptoms that occur in both maladies, but some symptoms only occur with the flu. And if any of these symptoms are moderate to severe, it is more likely to be the flu virus.
Both colds and the flu have symptoms typically associated with cold weather. These include sneezing, coughing, stuffy noses, runny noses, and sore throats. If these seem to be the only symptoms, and they are not severe, then rest assured- it is probably just a cold.
Common flu symptoms include fever, aches, chills, fatigue or weakness, coughing, and headache. Occasionally, these may be accompanied by more severe versions of cold symptoms such as sneezing, stuffy nose, and sore throat, but it does tend to be less common with the flu.
The onset of symptoms is also important to note. If the symptoms came on gradually, it is probably a cold. However, if the symptoms appeared abruptly, such as overnight, it is almost certainly the flu.
Staying at home while feeling under the weather may be tempting, but it may not be necessary. As long as precautions such as washing hands and avoiding contact with other sick people are taken, there is no reason to stay home with a cold- though getting extra rest will help get rid of the cold a bit quicker. But if the symptoms are more severe and flu-like, the CDC recommends staying home (and making a doctor appointment) as the best option.
While these symptoms may help you decide whether or not to stay home, a visit to the doctor should always be made if you are feeling unsure about whether it is a cold or the flu.
