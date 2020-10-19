Show goes on at AV Mountain Music Festival

Despite having to cancel in the spring due to the pandemic, the Arcadia Valley Fall Mountain Music Festival went ahead as scheduled on Friday and Saturday on the grounds of the Iron County Courthouse.

And the organizers were pleased with the result.

“It was a fantastic turnout,” said Carol Kelsheimer, the chairperson for the vendors at the festival. “People were waiting in line to get something to eat. I think everybody (the vendors) did very well. The music was great and the weather was beautiful. We had a wonderful crowd.”

The festival is organized by the Arcadia Valley Chamber of Commerce.

The 94th annual Arcadia Valley Fall Festival parade was also on Saturday morning with Broadway-themed floats made by the freshmen, sophomores, juniors, and seniors.

“The floats were wonderful,” Kelsheimer said. “With COVID and the way everything's been with some students doing their schooling at home, I wondered how that would all work out. But they did a fantastic job.”

Kelsheimer said having the parade crowd around the courthouse gives the music festival crowd a boost.