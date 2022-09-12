Show Me Strong event set Oct. 8

Her younger sister’s fight with cancer made Tracy Selzer Burns of Bonne Terre realize there had to be a better way for families to get through the stress, the financial drain and the emotional costs that mount with every doctor’s appointment, every day of missed work, every day of suspense — is the cancer gone yet, will the surgery be successful, can I find a babysitter, how much gas will the car need…

So now, the family of Carmen Selzer Higgins — a mother of three who is currently fighting ovarian cancer — is busy lining up fundraisers to help not only Carmen, 51, but other patients and families whose worlds are turned upside down by the disease that takes many forms.

The latest venture is a poker run, scheduled for Oct. 8, with the four-hour ride leaving from Bonneville Plaza at 10 a.m., breaking for lunch specials at noon at Pizza 101 South, RB's, Corner Pocket and Off Road Nutrition. Five cards will be dealt to each vehicle at the end of the ride, which winds up at Hub’s Pub. Prizes will be given to the three best card hands.

All profits from the poker run will go to the non-profit Show Me Strong, a charity fund Carmen’s family created to help Missouri families fight cancer.

“In March, my sister was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and at that time, we realized the impact it had on not only her, but our whole family, driving her back and forth to treatments and doctor visits and scans and we've made numerous ER visits,” Tracy said. “We missed work, we were stressed with worrying about her.”

The family had sold some shirts to help out with co-pays and medicines, which Tracy said “was a tremendous help. But we realized that you know, other families are going through this too, and we want to be able to help as many as possible.”

Tracy said her daughter met with an accountant and decided the best option would be to open a charity fund that would include a board of directors to help account for every penny.

“We will let them know who we want to help and why, and they'll issue the money to us to issue a grant to the patient.”

And the grants can be issued for any kind of thing that might make a patient’s life — and their families’ lives — a little better, Tracy said.

“Whether it's to help someone with their rent, help someone with gas cards to get back and forth to treatments, meal cards to stop and eat after treatments, if they're physically able — Or to be quite honest, even if they just need a weekend away to get to put this stress behind them for a couple of days, we would love to be able to do those kinds of things for them,” she said.

Tracy said almost a dozen people reached out to her when they found out about the charity.

“Of course, we haven't even had our first benefit yet, so I'm just taking names, taking stories, asking them what is their dire need.

“And I tell them, it can be selfish,” Tracy continued. “I don't care if you need to get away but that's important to us. If you need your rent paid, or your electric bill paid, then that's important to us. You tell us what you need.”

As enthusiastic as the family is about the Oct. 8 poker run, Tracy said, they’re trying to be realistic with their expectations.

“We know with our first benefit, we can't help all 10 of those people on my list, but we can start with the three who need us the most,” she said. “And we've already decided that our first grant will of course go to my sister, because she is the reason why we started this.”

More charitable events are planned for the coming months: a softball tournament, another poker run, and of course, the showmestrong.com website takes donations on a one-time basis or monthly, Tracy said.

“My mom and I were out yesterday trying to get silent auction gifts, you know, and I hate asking people because I know every small business is suffering right now,” she said. “I really hate asking people but everyone's been so generous. They do what they can and it's just been a great help. I'm so appreciative, so appreciative.”

Tracy said her goal, at the end of the day, is to help as many of people on her growing list as possible. She said the husband of a relative just died of cancer, leaving behind a wife and two young daughters and “I still want to try to help his wife and children if we can.”

“There's just so many. It's just like, every time you turn around, someone has cancer and we're not just helping those with ovarian cancer, it doesn't matter the type of cancer you have, it’s a stress on your family, on your life and on your body.”

Carmen got to ring the bell sounding her last chemo visit last Thursday, Tracy said, “and I still tear up, because we also know that she's only in remission. And we know that this stuff's got a good chance of coming back.

“And she'll fight it again, and we'll fight it with her.”