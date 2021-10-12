'Show & Shine For a Special Kind' raises funds for autism center

Show & Shine For A Special Kind was held Saturday at Mineral Area College to raise funds to support The Little Learners Spectrum Center in Farmington.

Organized by Terry and Kasey Aslinger, the event featured more than 90 trucks on display, as well as several sponsors.

A check for $40,000 was presented — along with an additional $3,000 donated immediately after the check presentation — to Little Learners Spectrum Center owner Ashley Smith and her husband, Cory.

"We were completely overwhelmed not only with the amount but by the showing of community support," Smith said. "We will use the money to support our newly-opened school in Farmington to reach as many kids and families as possible. We are forever grateful to the Aslingers and everyone else who participated in the event."

Smith added that one of the high points of the event was when she and Cory's daughter, Ari, along with the Aslinger's daughter, Jolie — both of whom are autistic — got to each give out an award to their favorite truck.

Smith encourages anyone interested in supporting the learning center to visit the www.tllapreschool.com website and click the link that will take them to a page about the autism school. She also has a Facebook group called Little Learners Spectrum Center, Inc., or you can contact her directly at ashleyd_smith@hotmail.com.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

