Shriner community shows support for Zaitz family

Steven and Shannon Zaitz were overwhelmed by the amount of support shown to their family on Saturday at the first Joshua Zaitz Memorial UTV and Jeep Poker Run at the ECMO Shrine Club.

They had more than 70 entries and more than 200 people participate in event. All of the money raised goes to the local Shrine Club.

The morning rain did nothing to deter the crowd.

“This is outstanding,” Steven Zaitz said. “Look at the people pouring in. It’s great, the support we’ve gotten from everybody. We’ve got a lot of friends and people I didn’t know before.”

Joshua Zaitz, a graduate of Festus High School, was killed in a car accident around this time last year at the age of 21. He is a third-generation Shriner. His grandfather, Robert Lee, has served as an ECMO Shrine Club president while his father, Steven Zaitz, is serving as president this year. Joshua was a second vice president at the time of this death.

“Josh had two passions and one of them was being a Shriner,” said his mom, Shannon Zaitz, as she held back tears. “The other one was duck hunting. He was very passionate about being a Shriner. His heart’s here. So to have this incredible turnout on a rainy day, it’s just extremely touching and just fantastic.”