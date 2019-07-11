{{featured_button_text}}
Shriners raise money for hospital

ECMO Shrine Club members are raising money for St. Louis Shriners Hospital. 

 Teresa Ressel, Daily Journal

Members of the local Shriners lodge are raising money for Shriners Hospital of St. Louis. 

The ECMO Shrine Club began selling raffle tickets on a new 2018 Honda Pioneer side by side in March with a goal of selling 600 tickets. They hope to sell 24 more tickets before the drawing on Saturday afternoon at Twin City Honda/Suzuki on Commercial Boulevard in Herculaneum. The side by side is available for viewing there and tickets can be purchased there or from a local Shriner member. 

Tickets are $25. All profits go to the St. Louis Shriners Hospital. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/ecmoshrinersevents/

