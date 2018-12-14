Try 1 month for 99¢

Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will be making signal changes at the intersection of U.S. 67 and Highway 32 in Leadington.

Jordan Dalaviras, MoDOT Traffic Studies specialist, said the work will be done on Tuesday or Wednesday, depending on the availability of the traffic crew out of Sikeston.

"The project will make signals to turn onto both northbound and southbound U.S. 67 flashing yellow lights," he said. "This will allow the signal phases to be shortened and should alleviate back up on the bridge as well as backup on the ramp coming off of U.S. 67 northbound."

The project will begin at approximately midnight on Tuesday or Wednesday and last only one night.

"There should be no impact to traffic whatsoever as the work will be done at night," Dalaviras said.

