Significant storms, reported tornadoes Sunday night

There were reports of downed trees and powerlines and impassable roads in the area of Old Fredericktown Road, Possum Hollow Road, Route OO, Route F, and Route AA in the St. Francois County/Ste. Genevieve County area. There were at least two reports of house collapses with people trapped. One escaped a collapsed house without serious injuries.

St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock said he has heard of injuries related to the storm but he does not know the extent of the injuries.

At 10:40 p.m. Route F was opened but there was still some debris on the roadway and motorists were urged to use caution if they had to be out.

Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Office has asked people to avoid the St. Mary and Coffman areas to allow first responders to work the areas affected by the storms.

At least three lawn service companies in the Ste. Genevieve area offered help at no cost to help residents clean up debris in the area.

There were reports of roof damage and power lines down in Fredericktown. Several homes and businesses were damaged including Black River Electric. Fredericktown Police Department announced that emergency shelters had been set up at Fredericktown Elementary School and Middle School.

