Members of the Farmington City Council were updated during Thursday’s council meeting of the recent change in school zone designations – and the work to complete alerting motorists before the start of school on Thursday.
Farmington City Administrator Greg Beavers used the meeting to let the council know the signs are in place.
“We passed an ordinance (in March) establishing school safety zones,” he said. “The intent was to have (the signs) up and installed at or near the beginning of school.”
The new designation defines a school zone as “any school traffic safety zone clearly identifiable by use of a sign and/or flashing lights. A sign may indicate the times during which the school zone speed limit applies and flashing lights indicate that the school zone speed limit is in effect.”
The school zones will be identified by a yellow, pentagon shaped sign to indicate a school crossing, a white sign designating the school zone speed limit and the hours the limit is active and a flashing light or lights to indicate the zone is active.
At the meeting in March, the city administrator explained Senate Bill 5, passed in 2015, places restrictions on the amount of a fine a city can charge for minor traffic violations – however, there is a “carve out” for school zones in that bill.
According to Beavers, there were two reasons for the official implementation of the zones.
“One, we want to make sure we are calling people’s attention to the fact it is a school zone,” he said, noting the signs should prove as a reminder of the dangers of distracted driving.
In addition, is the fine amount for speeding in a school zone are higher or can be higher than a minor traffic violation outside the school safety zone – another reason for motorist to pay special attention. A fine for a traffic violation in a school zone can be as much as $500.
The zones are established near all buildings in the Farmington R-7 School District, in addition to St. Joseph Catholic School and St. Paul Lutheran Elementary School.
The only exception is St. Paul Lutheran High School, which is located in the northern part of Farmington on Showplace Lane on a dead-end road.
The signs placed note the time the school zone regulations are in effect. In addition, there are signs noting the end of the school zone in each area.
The designated school zones include:
Fourth Street from South Franklin Street to South Jefferson Street; Black Knight Drive from Liberty Street to Westgate Drive; North Carleton Street from Ste. Genevieve Avenue to Liberty Street; Columbia Street from North Carleton Street to Nelson Street; Fleming Street from Forster Street to Walter Street; Forster Street from Fleming Street to Walter Street; Murphy Avenue from North Washington Street to North Franklin Street; Nelson Street from Columbia Street to Ste. Genevieve Avenue; North “A” Street from College Street to Doss Street; North Franklin Street from West College Street to Doss Street; South Franklin Street from Boyce Street to Fourth Street; Ste. Genevieve Avenue from Fleming Street to Long Street; Summit Drive from South Westwood Drive to North Washington Street; Walter Street from Fleming Street to Forster Street; North Long Street from Ste. Genevieve Avenue to Liberty Street; North Washington Street from Patterson Street to Maple Street; North Washington Street from State Route EE (Burks Road) to a point 600 feet north of Summit Street; West College Street from North “A” Street to North Franklin Street.
The first day of school for St. Joseph Catholic School and St. Paul Lutheran School is Wednesday. Classes begin in the Farmington R-7 School District Thursday.
