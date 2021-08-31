Simple acts of kindness

He said seeing the person’s smile when they see their vehicle is worth a million dollars.

“Just like Kevin,” said Carlyon, “he had big ’ole tears just rolling down his face. They were tears of joy and thankfulness.”

Carlyon said he’s reached out to help others beyond vehicle repairs. And he never asks for anything in return.

“It might not be something big to some people, but to the ones I help, it’s big to them,” he said.

Carlyon prefers to help others anonymously. In fact, years ago when Leadwood Police Chief Jerry Hicks was still living, he often picked Carlyon up to assist those in need of vehicle repairs or other needs.

During another instance, Carlyon helped a family pay for expenses when they traveled to St. Louis to the hospital when their child was ill.

Often, Carlyon doesn’t even tell his wife about the good deeds he does. When a local woman’s relative was killed in a car accident, he left her money anonymously on the dash of her car.

So why does Carlyon do these things for people who are often strangers?