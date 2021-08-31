Simple acts of kindness

The last day of August will now be recognized as Random Acts of Kindness Day in Missouri, which Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed into law in July.
This special day was created in honor of Cadet resident Lela Thompson’s 18-year-old daughter Shayley Akers, who died five years ago on Aug. 31, 2016. Shayley was homecoming queen, a cheerleader and seemingly was always happy. Sadly, she had hidden deep depression and ended her life by suicide.
Akers’ family has a non-profit organization Shayley’s Angels, Inc. (Shayleysangels.org) which offers a wealth of resources for suicide, depression, mental illness and more.
Random Act of Kindness Day is a state holiday that leads into September’s Suicide Awareness Month. To celebrate this new holiday, Missourians are encouraged to focus on kindness and selflessness. From compliments to pay-it-forward opportunities, people are asked to do things for others. There’s no requirement to spend money in order to do a good deed for someone else.
Sometimes when one person performs a good deed for another person, that random act of kindness continues.
Kevin, a Park Hills resident, was having difficulty getting to work. The car he had was nearly worn out when he got it.
At the same time, Bonne Terre resident Lisa Puller decided to donate her 2000 Buick LeSabre to the newly-opened faith-based non-profit West County Community Hope Center in Leadwood.
Betty McIntyre, who has been instrumental in establishing and running the center, found out that Kevin was walking to work and desperately needed a vehicle. He was also undergoing treatment for cancer.
Then Ralph Carlyon, a mechanic in Leadwood, worked with the Hope Center to fix up Puller’s donated car for Kevin.
When he finished after a few weeks, the car was almost unrecognizable. And it turned out to be a great, much-needed vehicle for Kevin.
Clearly, Puller’s and Carlyon’s kindness was lifechanging for Kevin.
He visited Carlyon a couple weeks after Carlyon finished the car just so he could thank him again. Kevin said he had never before had anything as nice in his life as the refurbished car.
In fact, this is one of many times Carlyon has done good deeds for others.
He also repaired a van that was donated to the Hope Center, which is now used to pick up those Community Supervision Center volunteers in Farmington who distribute 10,000 food boxes and are now doing community cleanup projects.
Carlyon said he’s been fortunate to help many people over the years.
“I’m not rich,” he said. “Sometimes it just takes a little manual labor and time to fix something for someone else.”
He said seeing the person’s smile when they see their vehicle is worth a million dollars.
“Just like Kevin,” said Carlyon, “he had big ’ole tears just rolling down his face. They were tears of joy and thankfulness.”
Carlyon said he’s reached out to help others beyond vehicle repairs. And he never asks for anything in return.
“It might not be something big to some people, but to the ones I help, it’s big to them,” he said.
Carlyon prefers to help others anonymously. In fact, years ago when Leadwood Police Chief Jerry Hicks was still living, he often picked Carlyon up to assist those in need of vehicle repairs or other needs.
During another instance, Carlyon helped a family pay for expenses when they traveled to St. Louis to the hospital when their child was ill.
Often, Carlyon doesn’t even tell his wife about the good deeds he does. When a local woman’s relative was killed in a car accident, he left her money anonymously on the dash of her car.
So why does Carlyon do these things for people who are often strangers?
“When I gave my life to the Lord, I turned my life around,” he said. “If you look in the Bible, you’ll find where it talks about when you give, you do it in secret and God will reward you openly.”
He said helping others has always been something he’s done.
“I piddle with cars and help people,” he said.
And Carlyon doesn’t want to be recognized for any of the numerous good deeds he’s done.
So today – Random Acts of Kindness Day – let the kindness done by Carlyon or Puller inspire you to reach out to help others.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal