Simulating poverty in SFC

Farmington High School educators might not have woken up on Friday wondering how they were going to keep the electricity on, how much they could get for pawning their kitchen appliances or how much time they might have to spend in juvenile detention.

But two hours during Friday’s professional development exercise in the Field House, a poverty simulation — coordinated by East Missouri Action Agency, a clearinghouse for state and federal resources for impoverished and vulnerable communities — gave participants an uncomfortable walk in the shoes of 20% of St. Francois County residents who experience these worries and fears on a regular basis.

“If you could use only one word to describe your experience today,” called out EMAA Project Manager Rob Baker at the end of the exercise, “what would you use?”

“Stress!” hollered back several teachers and instructors. “Frustration!”

The educators during the simulation were divided into small groups of families or individuals living in impoverished circumstances. Surrounding them were tables of EMAA volunteers, signifying the key agents of safety or insecurity for anyone and everyone in life – supermarket, general employer, public school, utility company, EBT, social services, community health care, bank, pawn shop, payday loan and cash advance, and police department.

Each week, each group or individual was required to take care of their utilities, shopping and rent/loan or mortgage payment. They received an envelope with money, items they could pawn, and other pertinent coupons. Baker warned they’d find out real soon how challenging transportation was.

“A transportation pass is required for you to go anywhere in the room that represents the cost of gasoline or bumming a ride, so you go from that table to that table, you have to have a transportation pass. And if you take somebody in your family with you, everybody has to have a pass. Take five people, five passes,” he said. “You can't get any kind of service from any of the stations unless you present the travel pass.

“Transportation, especially in our community, is a huge challenge for families that don't have their own transportation. If you’re lucky enough to be employed, you’ll need five travel passes that week.”

And so the hour went, with 15 minutes allotted to each of four weeks, to represent a month. Tardiness was punished – if the week ended and they hadn’t cashed their paycheck, too bad. If they didn’t report to work on time, their job was in jeopardy.

Each group had received a worksheet detailing their simulated situation: For instance, a 34-year-old mom, deserted by her husband who left her with no money, whose 17-year-old son had impregnated a teen, gotten in with drug dealers and spent time in juvenile detention, while both the son and mom were trying to keep the 14-year-old daughter in school.

That was the “Duntley Family,” experienced by Farmington educators Carrie Hinson, James Akins and Kristie Widdows.

Akins-as-son gingerly approached the pawnbroker, “Big Mike,” with a coupon representing the camera he was trying to get $100 for, as instructed by his mom, who was making a mad dash for the long line in from of the employment office.

“Can you give me $100?”

“No, that’s way too much. I think it’s worth $30.”

Stunned, Akins-as-son stammered his “mom” would kill him if he didn’t come back with a much higher return. The pawnbroker relented. Akins soon had $45 in his pocket, which earned him a scolding from his “mom.”

“I really don’t know where to go after this,” he said. “Do I get a job? I don’t even have travel passes. I have to find my mom.”

Widdows-as-daughter was following her mom around, since she was sick at home and out of school. Hinson-as-mom appeared also to struggle amid the confusion and crowding of all the other impoverished “families” waiting in lines everywhere, constantly assessing what they had in their envelope of sustenance, and figuring out how to make do. Any plans for getting ahead by a little bit, saving a tiny cushion, were quickly abandoned and many groups found themselves at the faith-based table.

“How much money do you have?” asked Alisha Conley, vice principal acting as the faith-based coordinator. “Do you have groceries? Is your rent or loan paid already? How about your utilities? Do you have anything to pawn?”

Conley denied two separate “family” heads who still had quite a bit of money in their envelope, while helping out a poor man who had only $2 left and nothing to eat. She also helped out an elderly woman who needed life-dependent prescriptions filled and was in danger of losing her house.

Asked how it felt to be on her side of the table, she said, “It’s really difficult. I have to make sure they really need the money for in-the-moment things, and I have to make sure they’re not trying to game the system so we have enough for those who truly need it. My heart goes out to all these people, and I know there are so many kids in our district whose families experience this on a daily basis,” she said. “It’s one thing to know, it’s another to see it in action.”

Comparing notes later, several of the volunteers at the booths administering jobs, pawnbroker money, loans and groceries, noted that those in the simulated families never asked for receipts and seldom counted their change or the money given back to them.

"One teacher looked at me after I shorted him on his loan, but he didn't say anything," said the "banker."

"I wasn't asked for a single pawn ticket," said the "pawnbroker."

Dawn Herbert, an instructor for the district who participated in the simulation, said the exercise was a little different for her, since she lived her real life "in the system.”

“I had two children in the system, before I graduated, and I came out of it knowing how to budget and things like that,” she said. “So the first place I went was all of the help, I knew I had to get out and see how I could maneuver and pay bills. And we made it through, we have $5 left. But in real world situations, that $5 still has to cover, like, toilet paper and household supplies, you know, like it doesn't cover hardly anything.

“What I did not know, was that elderly people were in such dire positions within the system. And it's really quite heartbreaking. They literally are the backbone of our society, and I had no idea how dire their experience was. It’s just so heartbreaking. We abandon them.”

Herbert said in real life, her mother worked for EMAA, so she knew all about the programs it offers and how to navigate to take advantage of public assistance programs like LiHEAP, TANF, Medicaid, EBT, home weatherization, HUD, the works.

“But it’s still a challenge,” she said. “I remember hearing negative statistics about the likelihood of teen moms to break out of poverty, and I was determined to break out. But the thing is, when your income reaches a certain point — it might not be an income you and your family can live on, but program after program slams shut. There’s no transition.”

Baker acknowledged in his wrap-up comments how difficult it was to gain headway with low wages and fewer safety nets.

“There might be a $13-an-hour job out there, but it’s only 20 hours and it doesn’t have benefits. Or there’s a $20-an-hour job and it does have benefits, but putting the family on it would take up most of the money and daycare subsidies are lost,” he said. “It’s a very flawed system.”

He pointed out another big complaint among impoverished families with student-aged kids, is the isolation the students feel when they watch classmates participate in extracurricular activities that their own families can’t afford, or they don’t have the transportation available after school.

“Friendships, activities, things that might help keep them in school are lost,” Baker said.

After the exercise wrapped up, several educators talked about how insightful the poverty simulation was, and how it could be adapted to their classroom.

“I’d like to do something like this with my class,” said Hinson. “I think, even students who are in low-income situations might not appreciate everything their parents are doing, they might not even know what the challenges are. It could give them something to think about.

“Frankly, even the middle and upper students need to find out that navigating adulthood isn’t as easy as magically having enough for the Starbucks or McDonald’s drive thru. This provides a lot of food for thought.”

EMAA actually offers a poverty simulation exercise for kids called “Real Simms.” They also offer poverty simulations to outside groups under certain circumstances. Anyone interested can contact EMAA at 573-431-5191.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.