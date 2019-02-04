Try 1 month for 99¢
Two Fredericktown residents were among six injured in a Saturday morning collision involving two SUVs that took place on eastbound Highway 364 at U.S. 64 in St. Charles County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 9:45 a.m. accident occurred when an eastbound 2016 Acura MDX driven by Christopher L. Watson, 46, of Lake St. Louis, was hit head-on by a 2008 Ford Edge being driven westbound by Ann M. DeFrancesco, 64, in the eastbound lanes of Highway 364.

DeFrancesco and an occupant in her vehicle, Michael M. DeFrancesco, 77, of Fredericktown, were transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital St. Louis where both were treated for moderate injuries.

Watson and three occupants in his vehicle — Emelia E. Bequette, 14, of O'Fallon; Kimberly A. Watson, 46, of Lake St. Louis; and Riley N. Watson, 13, of Lake St. Louis, were all transported by ambulance to SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital where all were treated for moderate injuries.

The patrol reports that both drivers and all occupants were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident. Both vehicles were totaled.

