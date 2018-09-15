Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Two cats at the Desloge Pound and eight cats at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Desloge Pound

573-431-3700 / Ask for Animal Control

Female black and white young adult cat is friendly.

Female tortoiseshell is 5 months old and friendly.

Farmington Pound

573-747-1988

Female black/white cat is 4 months old and friendly.

Female black/white cat is a year old and friendly.

Male black/white cat is 2 years old, very friendly and good with cats and dogs.

Female tortoiseshell cat is on stray hold until Sept. 17.

Two female calico kittens are 12 weeks old and on stray hold until Sept. 17.

Two female tabby kittens are 12 weeks old and on stray hold until Sept. 17

To give owners the opportunity to claim them, dogs and cats are kept for seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and five days at the Desloge and Leadwood pounds. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay / neuter / vaccination commitment.

Contact other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments