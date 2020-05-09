Six pound cats need loving homes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A cat at the Desloge Pound; three cats at the Farmington Pound; and two cats at the Ironton Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be cared for and loved.

Desloge Pound

573-431-3700 / Ask for Animal Control

Friendly male cat is available now for adoption.

Farmington Pound

573-747-1988

Friendly cat, gender unknown, is young and available now for adoption.

Scared female cat is 6-9 months and available for adoption May 12.

Large male cat is neutered and scared. He is available for adoption May 13.

Ironton Pound

573-546-3545

Scared cat, gender unknown, is on stray hold through May 12.

Cat, gender unknown, is on stray hold through May 12.