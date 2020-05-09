Six pound cats need loving homes

A cat at the Desloge Pound; three cats at the Farmington Pound; and two cats at the Ironton Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be cared for and loved.
Desloge Pound
573-431-3700 / Ask for Animal Control
Friendly male cat is available now for adoption.
Farmington Pound
573-747-1988
Friendly cat, gender unknown, is young and available now for adoption.
Scared female cat is 6-9 months and available for adoption May 12.
Large male cat is neutered and scared. He is available for adoption May 13.
Ironton Pound
573-546-3545
Scared cat, gender unknown, is on stray hold through May 12.
Cat, gender unknown, is on stray hold through May 12.
Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.
Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.
Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.
