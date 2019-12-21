{{featured_button_text}}

Three cats at the Farmington Pound and three cats at the Bonne Terre Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Farmington Pound

573-747-1988

Male cat is 9 months old and friendly.

Female cat is 2 years old and friendly.

Female cat is about 9 months old and friendly.

Bonne Terre Pound

573-358-3513

Cat, gender unknown, is 1 or 2 years old and friendly.

Male cat is a year old and friendly.

Cat, gender unknown, is a year old and friendly.

To give owners the opportunity to claim them, dogs and cats are kept for seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and five days at the Desloge and Leadwood pounds. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay / neuter / vaccination commitment.

Contact other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

