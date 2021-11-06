Six pound pups, 15 cats seek forever homes

A cat at the Park Hills Pound; six dogs and three cats at the Farmington Pound; six cats at the Bonne Terre Pound; and five cats at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.
Park Hills
To meet or adopt an animal, contact Officer Lewis: 573-431-3577
Hours: Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Female cat is 4-5 months old and friendly. She was picked up at Harps and is available now for adoption.
Farmington
To meet or adopt an animal, contact Officer Boyd: 573-631-9521
650 Vargo Rd.
Hours: Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Female mixed breed dog is one-and-a-half years old. This sweet little girl is friendly, good with kids, partially housebroken, and knows some commands.
Female pit bull mix is a friendly girl and enjoys a good car ride!
Male mixed breed dog was picked up as a stray.
Male mixed breed dog is a sweetheart and still a pup.
Male mixed breed dog is approximately 3 months old. This sweet little guy is still just a pup.
Male mixed breed dog is approximately 6-9 months old. This handsome boy is still just a pup.
Friendly male cat is a year old. He was picked up at KFC and is available now for adoption.
Friendly female cat is 2 years old and available now for adoption.
Friendly female cat is 4 months old and available now for adoption.
Bonne Terre
To meet or adopt an animal, call Bonne Terre City Hall: 573-358-2254
For info on an animal or to reclaim, call 573-327-1050
Hours: Monday – Friday 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Cat, gender unknown, is around a year old and friendly when not caged. It is available now for adoption
Friendly cat, gender unknown, is 1-2 years old and available now for adoption.
Four friendly kittens, genders unknown, are 7 weeks old and available now for adoption.
Fredericktown
To meet or adopt an animal, call Fredericktown City Hall: 573-783-3683
Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Friendly female cat is approximately 6 years old and available now for adoption.
Friendly neutered male cat is 12 weeks old and available now for adoption.
Cat, gender unknown, is 10-12 weeks old, and available now for adoption.
Friendly cat, gender unknown, is 12 weeks old and available now for adoption.
Friendly cat, gender unknown, is 12 weeks old.
Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay / neuter / vaccination commitment.
Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.
Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.