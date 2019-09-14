{{featured_button_text}}

A cat at the Desloge Pound; 23 cats at the Farmington Pound; and six dogs and nine cats at the Park Hills Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Desloge Pound

573-431-3700 / Ask for Animal Control

Female cat is very friendly. She was picked up on Sugar Maple Estates.

Farmington Pound

573-747-1988

Kitten is about 8 weeks old.

Male cat is about 3-4 months old and friendly.

Male cat is about 9 months old. Owner surrendered, no stray hold.

Male cat is about 6-9 months old. Owner surrendered, no stray hold.

Male cat is about 4-5 months old and friendly.

Cat is about 6-9 months old and seems friendly. Owner surrendered, no stray hold.

Female cat — maybe pregnant — is about 2 years old. Owner surrendered, no stray hold.

Cat is about 6-9 months and seems friendly. Owner surrendered, no stray hold.

Male cat is about 3-4 months old.

Female cat is about 3-4 months old.

Female cat is 4-5 months old.

Male young adult cat is injured or blind in his left eye.

Female cat is about 3 months old. She was found under a car hood at Burger King.

Black cat and long-haired tabby cat are 6 months old.

Female cat is 12 weeks old.

Male cat is about a year old.

Cat, gender unknown, is about 4 months old.

Kittens are 6 to 7 weeks old. Their genders are unknown, but they are probably male.

Female cat is "wild" and about a year old.

Female calico cat is "wild."

Pregnant female black cat had its water break and is about to give birth at the pound.

Park Hills Pound

573-431-3122

Male shepherd mix is 2-4 years old. The officer reports that he is a very friendly boy — just look at that smile!

Five sweet lab mix puppies were surrendered by their owner to animal control. They are 4 months old and all male. The officer reports that they're all sweet puppies.

Female cat is 8 weeks old, friendly and available now.

Female cat is 8 weeks old, friendly and available now.

Male cat is 9-12 months old and very friendly.

Female cat is 4 to 6 months old and very friendly.

Female cat is 3 to 4 months old and very friendly.

Female cat is 10-12 weeks old.

Male cat is 10 to 12 weeks old and friendly. Female tabby cat is 2 to 3 months old and friendly.

Female cat is 2 to 3 months old and friendly.

Female momma cat is friendly.

To give owners the opportunity to claim them, dogs and cats are kept for seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and five days at the Desloge and Leadwood pounds. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay / neuter / vaccination commitment.

Contact other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

