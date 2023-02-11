Three dogs at the Park Hills Pound and three dogs at the Bonne Terre Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Park Hills

65 Sports Complex Road

Animal Control Officer – 573-431-3577

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Seven-month-old male mixed-breed dog was surrendered to animal control through no fault of his own. He is described as sweet but shy. He is very scared in the shelter and is looking for a loving forever home. He has been dewormed and vaccinated for rabies.

Male shepherd mix was found standing in the middle of the road in Park Hills. He is looking for a family to keep him safe and loved.

Female Heeler puppy was found as a stray. She is a typical playful pupping looking for a forever family.

Bonne Terre

21 Service Drive

For animal information or to reclaim: 573-366-8257

To adopt, call City Hall: 573-358-2254

Hours: Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Male mixed-breed dog is described as a “super cute and affectionate little guy.” He weighs approximately 25-30 pounds. He loves people and gets along well with other dogs.

Female lab mix is a happy girl looking for a loving forever family to call her own. She weighs approximately 35 pounds, loves people, and gets along well with other dogs.

Female, mixed-breed dog is a good girl who has been patiently waiting for a forever family to find her! She is a sweet and loving girl who gets along well with other pups.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds and at least five days at the Desloge Pound to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published. Animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.