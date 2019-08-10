{{featured_button_text}}

Six dogs at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for. Call 573-747-1988 for more information.

Female lab mix is approximately a year old.

Male dog is approximately a year old.

Male pit/lab mix is approximately 2 years old. He was surrendered to animal control by his owners who reported that he is a friendly pup who loves other dogs, cats, kids and even chickens.

Female hound mix was picked up at Hoods in Farmington.

Female lab/pit mix is approximately 2 years old. She was surrendered to animal control by her owners, who reported that she loves kids.

Female cattle dog is approximately 6 months to a year old.

To give owners the opportunity to claim them, dogs and cats are kept for seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and five days at the Desloge and Leadwood pounds. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay / neuter / vaccination commitment.

Contact other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

