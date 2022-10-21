Six pound pups are seeking homes

Six dogs at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Farmington Animal Control is located at 1650 Vargo Road (inside the city’s water treatment plant) and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The animal control officer can be contacted at 573-631-9521.

Male mixed-breed dog was seen being dumped out of a Ford Ranger on Lilly Court in Farmington. He is a friendly pup who is looking for a loving forever family to show him that not all humans are terrible.

Male mixed-breed dog, approximately 3 months old, is a typically friendly puppy.

Male Pug mix is a distinguished older gentleman who has found himself at animal control. An old man like this doesn’t belong in the pound. If you’re looking for a calm, cuddly companion, consider adopting this senior pup.

Male mixed-breed dog, approximately 6 months old, was found as a stray with his sibling.

Female mixed-breed dog, approximately 6 months old, was found as a stray with her sibling.

Female mixed-breed dog, approximately 2 years old, is friendly and loves people.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds and at least five days at the Desloge Pound to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published. Animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.