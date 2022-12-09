 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Six pound pups at Farmington pound need forever homes

Six dogs at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for. For additional information, contact the animal control officer at 573-631-9521. The animal shelter is located at 1650 Vargo Road, inside the Farmington Waste Water Treatment Plant compound off US 67 South.

Female, mixed breed, approximately 5-6 years old. This beautiful girl is super sweet and seems to be housebroken. She is 42 pounds with a beautiful long coat. She loves people and going on car rides! Looking for a loving forever home.

Male, black lab. This handsome guy was picked up as a stray. He appears to have been well taken care of. Animal control hopes to reunite him with his owners or find him a loving forever home if that is not possible.

Female, mixed breed, 3-4 months old. She is a typical sweet puppy looking for a loving forever home.

Male, mixed breed, 3-4 months old. He is a typical sweet puppy looking for a loving forever home.

Male, mixed breed, 3-4 months old. He is a typical sweet puppy looking for a loving forever home.

Female, mixed breed, 3-4 months old. She is a typical sweet puppy looking for a loving forever home.

