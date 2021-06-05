Six pound pups, four cats need loving homes

Female pit bull mix named “Lucy” is a sweet but scared girl. The animal control officer believes she was neglected before coming to the pound. She is skittish but just wants to be loved and feel safe.

Male hound mix is, according to the officer, “a friendly and loving dog.”

Male pit bull mix is, according to the officer, “a handsome brindle boy and very sweet.”

Female pit bull mix is, according to the officer, “beautiful and very friendly.”

Female mixed breed dog is, according to the officer, “very sweet and loving.”

+9 Pound Pups, Cats for the Week of June 5-11 Dogs and cats available for adoption or reunification at local pounds this week.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0