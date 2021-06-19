Six pound pups, four cats seek owners or new homes

Six dogs and two cats at the Park Hills Pound; a cat at the Bonne Terre Pound; and a cat at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new forever homes where they can be loved and cared for.
Park Hills
65 Sports Complex Road
Officer Lewis – 573-431-3577
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Female pit bull mix is 5-7 years old. This sweet girl was surrendered to animal control by her owners. She is friendly but very scared at the pound.
Male mixed breed dog is reported by the animal control officer to be a very friendly and loving pup.
Male hound mix is reported by the animal control officer to be very friendly and loving.
Male pit bull mix is a handsome brindle boy that is sweet and affectionate. He gets along with other dogs.
Female pit bull mix is a beautiful and friendly girl.
Male mixed breed dog is a handsome and friendly boy that is scared at the pound.
Male cat is 1-2 years old and skittish but friendly. He was picked up on Vineyard Street and will be available for adoption Wednesday.
Female cat is 9 months old and friendly. She was picked up on Cardinal Street and will be available for adoption Wednesday.
Bonne Terre
21 Service Drive
For animal information or to reclaim: 573-327-1050
To adopt, call City Hall: 573-358-2254
Hours: Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
Cat, probably a male, is 1-2 years old and scared at the pound.
Fredericktown
124 N. Main St.
573-783-3660
Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Male cat is a year old and friendly. He was picked up in the 300 block of Baker Street and will be available for adoption Wednesday.
Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.
Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.
Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.