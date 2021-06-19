Six pound pups, four cats seek owners or new homes

Six dogs and two cats at the Park Hills Pound; a cat at the Bonne Terre Pound; and a cat at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new forever homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Park Hills

65 Sports Complex Road

Officer Lewis – 573-431-3577

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Female pit bull mix is 5-7 years old. This sweet girl was surrendered to animal control by her owners. She is friendly but very scared at the pound.

Male mixed breed dog is reported by the animal control officer to be a very friendly and loving pup.

Male hound mix is reported by the animal control officer to be very friendly and loving.

Male pit bull mix is a handsome brindle boy that is sweet and affectionate. He gets along with other dogs.

Female pit bull mix is a beautiful and friendly girl.

Male mixed breed dog is a handsome and friendly boy that is scared at the pound.

Male cat is 1-2 years old and skittish but friendly. He was picked up on Vineyard Street and will be available for adoption Wednesday.