Three dogs at the Farmington Pound and four dogs at the Park Hills Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Farmington Pound

573-747-1988

Female pit bull mix is 3-4 months old.

Female Heeler mix is approximately 2 years old. Bella was surrendered by her owners and appears to have a minor skin condition.

Male dog is approximately a year old. This little pup followed a boy home from KREI and ended up at animal control.

Park Hills Pound

573-431-3122

Male Husky is 1-3 years old. The officer reports that he is very friendly.

Female hound mix is 1-3 years old. She is a super sweet and friendly dog!

Male pit bull mix is 2-3 years old. The officer him as being very friendly.

To give owners the opportunity to claim them, dogs and cats are kept for seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and five days at the Desloge and Leadwood pounds. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay / neuter / vaccination commitment.

Contact other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

