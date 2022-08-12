Six pound pups need homes

Six dogs at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

They include a male mixed breed dog, 8 months old, surrendered to animal control by his owner; female brindle mixed breed dog, 9 months old was surrendered to animal control by her owners; a friendly male mixed breed dog, approximately a year old; male, mixed breed. This beautiful blue-eyed boy was picked up as a stray near Taco Bell; a male mixed breed dog, approximately 9 months old, that was picked up as a stray; and a female, mixed breed dog, approximately 2 years old.

For more information, contact the Farmington Animal Control officer at 573-631-9521. Animal Control is located at 1650 Vargo Road and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds, and at least five days at the Desloge Pound, to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published. Animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.