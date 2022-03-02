Six pound pups, nine cats need homes at local pounds

Four dogs at the Farmington Pound; two dogs and three cats at the Park Hills Pound; two cats at the Bonne Terre Pound; and four cats at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Farmington

1650 Vargo Road

Animal Control Officer – 573-631-9521

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Female mixed breed dog named Coco had an owner, but sadly they do not want her back. She is looking for a new family who will love her forever!

Female pit bull is approximately a year old. This beautiful brindle girl was picked up at Rhodes on Karsch Blvd. She is looking for a forever home!

Female mixed breed dog is a beautiful blue-eyed girl who has been waiting for a new home while at animal control for the past month.

Female pit bull mix is a sweet girl who has been waiting for a forever home at the pound for a month.

Park Hills

65 Sports Complex Road

Animal Control Officer – 573-431-3577

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Male mixed breed dog is reported by the animal control officer to be super sweet and appears to get along well with other dogs.

Female mixed breed dog named Lucy is 1-2 years old. She is a super sweet girl who loves people! She is housebroken and gets along well with other dogs but would prefer a home with no cats.

Male 9-month-old cat is available now for adoption.

Marginally friendly female cat is a year old and available now for adoption.

Friendly female cat is 9 months old and available now for adoption.

Bonne Terre

21 Service Drive

For animal information or to reclaim: 573-366-8257

To adopt, call City Hall: 573-358-2254

Hours: Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

One-year-old cat, gender unknown, is friendly when not caged and available for adoption.

Friendly 1- to 2-year-old cat, gender unknown, is available now for adoption.

Fredericktown

124 N. Main St.

573-783-3660

Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Friendly female cat is approximately 6 years old. She is negative for FIV/FeLV and available now for adoption.

Hissy, not happy, cat, gender unknown, is 10-12 weeks old, and available now for adoption.

Two friendly 12-week-old cats, genders unknown, are available now for adoption.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds, and at least five days at the Desloge Pound to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

