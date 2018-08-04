A cat at the Desloge Pound; four dogs and 13 cats at the Farmington Pound; two dogs and a cat at the Park Hills Pound; and 12 cats at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.
Desloge Pound
573-431-3700 / Ask for Animal Control
Female tabby long hair cat is 8-10 weeks old and scared.
Farmington Pound
573-747-1988
Male dog is approximately 2 years old. He was found at the storage sheds on Highway 221. The day he came to the pound he escaped his pen, found Officer Boyd in her office and just laid down at her feet. He's an extremely sweet boy who just wants to be with people.
Female pit bull mix is approximately 2 years old. She was picked up neat 517 North Franklin Street in Farmington.
Male Australian Shepherd was found on Hickory Street in Farmington.
Male mixed breed dog is approximately 4 months old. He was owner-surrendered to the pound and is looking for a forever family.
Male tabby/white cat is very friendly. He was picked up in the 1100 block of North Middle Street.
Orange/white cat may need a barn home. It was picked up in the 400 block of West Liberty.
Tabby young adult cat may need a barn home. It was picked up in the 200 block of Overton Street.
Female black cat is friendly. She was picked up at West Mount Apartments.
Female dilute calico young adult cat may need a barn home. She was picked up in the 200 block of West Pine.
Male tabby cat is friendly. He was picked up at the Stonebridge Apartments.
Male gray cat is friendly. He was picked up at Stonebridge Apartments.
Park Hills Pound
573-431-3122
Female pit bull is 1-2 years old. The officer says this beautiful, green eyed girl is very sweet.
Male shepherd/pit bull mix. The officer reports that this dog is housebroken and very friendly.
Female gray kitten is 14 weeks old, very friendly and on stray hold through Aug. 7.
Fredericktown Pound
573-783-3660, Option 4
Female black cat is the mom to five weaned kittens. She is very friendly, spayed and up to date on vaccinations
Four tabby kittens and a black kitten are about 3 months old and all friendly.
Female tabby cat is mom to two weaned kittens, very friendly, spayed and up to date on vaccinations.
A black kitten and calico kitten are about 4 months old and both friendly.
Male tabby long-haired kitten is 10-12 weeks old and very friendly.
Female calico kitten is 3-4 months old and very friendly.
Female tabby kitten is 10 weeks old and shy but friendly.
Male orange kitten is 3-4 months old and very friendly.
Two black and two black/white kittens are very friendly.
Female long-haired calico cat is 10 weeks old and very friendly.
Female calico cat is 10 weeks old and very friendly.
To give owners the opportunity to claim them, dogs and cats are kept for seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and five days at the Desloge and Leadwood pounds. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay / neuter / vaccination commitment.
Contact other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.
Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.
