Six pound pups, three cats need loving homes

Four cats at the Farmington Pound; and six dogs and a cat at the Park Hills Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Farmington

1650 Vargo Road

Officer Boyd – 573-631-9521

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Cat, gender unknown, is 1 to 2 years old. It was picked up in the 1800 block of Black Oak Drive and urgently needs adoption now.

Cat, gender unknown, is suitable for a barn home wild. It was picked up in the 1800 block of Black Oak. It urgently needs adoption now.

Male cat is 3 years and wild. He was picked up in the 1800 block of Woodland Trail. He will be available for adoption Thursday.

Park Hills

65 Sports Complex Road

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officer Lewis – 573-431-3577

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Male pit bull mix is a handsome boy that was surrendered to animal control through no fault of his own. The officer reports that he is very sweet and friendly.