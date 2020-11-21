Sixteen pound cats need new homes for Thanksgiving

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

573-783-3660

Female cat is friendly but scared in the pound. It is urgent that she finds a new home now!

Cat, gender unknown, is 6 weeks old and friendly. This cat is available for rescue.

Female cat is 9 months old and wild. She may need a barn home. She will be available for adoption Tuesday.

Park Hills

65 Sports Complex Road

Officer Lewis – 573-431-3577

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Female cat is 5-6 months old and very friendly and playful. It is urgent that she finds a new home now!

Male cat is 2 years old and friendly and playful. He was left behind after his owners moved. It is urgent that he finds a new home now!

Female cat is 2 years old and friendly. It is urgent that she finds a new home now!

Two male and three female kittens are 10 weeks old and friendly. All are being successfully treated for a URI and/or eye infection. It is urgent that all these kittens find a home now!