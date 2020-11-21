Sixteen pound cats need new homes for Thanksgiving

A cat at the Desloge Pound; four cats at the Farmington Pound; eight cats at the Park Hills Pound; and three cats at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.
Desloge
300 N. Lincoln
Officer Memhardt – 573-431-3700/573-431-1463
Female cat is very sweet and has been treated for fleas and wormed. She is eating wet food and cat milk. It is urgent she finds a new home now!
Farmington
1650 Vargo Road
Officer Boyd – 573-631-9521
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Cat, gender unknown, is about 6 months old, wild and needs a barn home. It is urgent that this cat finds a new home now!
Female cat is wild and needs a barn home. It is urgent she finds a new home now!
Male cat is 1-2 years old, wild and needs a barn home. It is urgent this cat finds a new home now!
Cat, gender unknown, is 6-9 months old and friendly. It is urgent that this cat finds a new home now!
Fredericktown
124 N. Main St.
573-783-3660
Female cat is friendly but scared in the pound. It is urgent that she finds a new home now!
Cat, gender unknown, is 6 weeks old and friendly. This cat is available for rescue.
Female cat is 9 months old and wild. She may need a barn home. She will be available for adoption Tuesday.
Park Hills
65 Sports Complex Road
Officer Lewis – 573-431-3577
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Female cat is 5-6 months old and very friendly and playful. It is urgent that she finds a new home now!
Male cat is 2 years old and friendly and playful. He was left behind after his owners moved. It is urgent that he finds a new home now!
Female cat is 2 years old and friendly. It is urgent that she finds a new home now!
Two male and three female kittens are 10 weeks old and friendly. All are being successfully treated for a URI and/or eye infection. It is urgent that all these kittens find a home now!
Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.
Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.
Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.
