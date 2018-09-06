Shotgun shooters will have the chance to put their skills to the test to benefit a good cause this weekend while also competing for several prizes.
The five stand skeet shoot will be hosted by the Lead Belt Gun Club on Saturday at 9 a.m. and will benefit the SEMO Family Violence Council.
Event organizer and Desloge Police Chief James Bullock said the competition will feature 50 targets, with a $20 entry fee per participant. Bullock said participants will need to supply a minimum of 60 shotgun shells for their use, with no shot size larger than 7 ½. Bores of .410, 28, 20, 16 or 12 gauge may be used.
In addition to paying to participate, Bullock said people can make direct donations to the SEMO Family Violence Council regardless of whether they participate or not.
Assistant Council Director Tracy Carroll said this will be the second year the skeet shoot has been held to benefit the SEMO Family Violence Council, in order to provide a different type of fundraiser than is generally seen.
“Last year was the first one, so we’re kind of new to the skeet shoot game,” Carroll said. “We thought we’d come back out and try it again for another year. We thought it might be a different flavor from something like a golf tournament, which there are a lot of through the year.”
Carroll said the skeet shoot and other fundraisers throughout the year help to cover the costs of women who come to the shelter without driver’s licenses, birth certificates or other documents which cost to replace.
“We have a lot of women who come to us without IDs,” she said. “They’re unable to get prescriptions for them or their children. They’re also unable to provide monies for a birth certificate, driver’s license or a background check when they apply for an apartment or anything like that.”
In addition to these costs, the fundraisers can help supplement the salaries of shelter employees, which are only partially paid by governmental sources.
The SEMO Family Violence Council also hosts two of the area’s largest trivia nights each year, one in March and one in October, with the next coming up Oct. 19 at Stone Park. The council had also hosted golf tournaments in the past, but found that a lot of other organizations were doing the same, not to mention that such tournaments cost more to host compared to the skeet shoot.
“We were kind of brainstorming one night about different events we could do, because we felt like golf tournaments and other events we were doing were kind of running out of steam,” she said. “We noticed a lot of other organizations were doing similar events, so we thought people might be interested in doing something that wasn’t the same. One of our members’ husband is a member of the gun club, so she suggested trying this.”
Prizes for the shoot include donations from Cedar Falls Tactical, Walmart and area restaurants.
Carroll said that the cause is as important as ever, as the work of the Family Violence Council is not showing signs of slowing down.
“All of our 33 beds are full,” she said. “Since September of 2017, we’ve been full. As one goes out, we have a waiting list of more than 10. The problem’s not going away, and our number also includes about eight children.
“I hate to say this, but it’s growing. It’s not a problem that is going away. I wish it would — I wish they’d run me out of a job. But we appreciate everything the community does because we service five counties, which is a huge land mass for us.”
To register for the five stand skeet shoot scheduled for Saturday, contact J.D. Hodge at 573-366-7163; James Bullock at 573-431-1463; or the SEMO Family Violence Council at 573-358-3913.
