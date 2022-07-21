 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking topical alert featured

Skeletal remains found in Madison County

  • 0

Investigators searching for a missing man in Madison County say they have found human remains.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Master Sgt. Jeff Johnson, the skeletal remains were found on private property just after 8 a.m. Thursday.

Criminal investigators with the MSHP Division of Drug and Crime Control discovered the remains in a rural part of Madison County. Johnson said the search which led to the discovery is connected to the disappearance of Timothy Dees, 25, of Creve Coeur.

Dees was reportedly last seen Feb. 28 on Village Creek Road. However, at that time, he had not been reported missing. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department contacted local authorities March 10 in its search for the missing man.

MSHP said no other information about the discovery of skeletal remains is being released at this time.

People are also reading…

Johnson said until the remains are positively identified, he can not make any further comments about them. He did say investigators were in an area which had not been previously searched in connection with Dees’ disappearance late Feb. 27 to early Feb. 28.

Dees' mother, Barbara Hall has been tirelessly searching for her son since his disappearance. The attention she has brought the case has led to several area searches and the reward for information has reached $25,000.  

MSHP said at this time, the investigation into Dees' disappearance continues to remain active.

The Daily Journal will update this story when more information is available. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VP Harris: Biden 'is in good spirits'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News