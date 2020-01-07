{{featured_button_text}}
death investigation
File

Human skeletal remains have been found in the area of Old Mines in Washington County.

Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobsen said a citizen walking in the woods on Sunday found the skeletal remains in the 10,000 block of Rockhill Road. 

He said it appeared the remains had been there for an extended time, possibly years. There was no identification with the body. 

The identity and gender of the remains, as well as cause of death, are unknown at this time. 

The remains were taken to a forensic pathologist for further investigation. They hope to make an identification through DNA and dental records. The cause of death will possibly take some time due to the extended amount of time of being exposed to the elements.

If you have information that could assist investigators, call Washington County Central Dispatch at 573-438-1079. 

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
2
2
1

Tags

Load comments