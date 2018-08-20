Approximately 70 people gathered for a rally held at the St. Francois County courthouse annex in Farmington on Saturday morning to support the #METOO movement.
Organizers Ramona Gau and Sara Marler said they organized the event after they saw a lot of people on social media talking about their own personal experiences.
“As attorneys here in town we have had people reach out to us asking us what we can do and if we were willing to try to get folks together,” said Gau. “We aren’t personally involved in any of these stories of what is going on, but ultimately we felt that it was our obligation because we can put something like this together to help the community get together, rally around each other and support one another.”
Marler said the biggest thing for them was when they saw Ryan Miller’s story - a former Farmington police officer who left his career behind citing harassment by the county's prosecuting attorney - and he put himself in such a vulnerable position to share his experiences.
“We sat down and talked about what we could do to show people that we support them and help other people to come out and tell their story,” Marler said. “To have the courage to tell their story, because only when we are sharing our story with one another, are we able to make any kind of change.”
“I could be wrong, but I don’t think I have ever seen anything like this here before. You always see that stuff up in St. Louis, but there are important things going on in our county that we need to draw attention to and tell stories and share to help things get better.”
Marler said the organizers wanted to encourage people to talk, whether it is here, in another county, state or anywhere else.
“If we raise our voices together and people feel supported, then we can make a difference,” Marler said. “It’s not just #METOO, there is also harassment in the work place, there is the issue of retaliation for reporting, there is the issue of corruption and it’s not just focused on our county, it is everywhere.”
Gau added that there are protections in Missouri for a whistleblower, and even though everyone hears that term she wonders if they really know what it means? She explained that if someone learns of something or sees something within their place of employment that they believe is wrong, the law protects the person reporting that action.
“If you are going to report your employer for that, there are specific protections,” Gau said. “So that is the whole idea of the 'whistleblower,' you can blow the whistle and tell on them and they cannot retaliate. If they do then they are looking at additional punishments from the state.”
Gau said that covers any business. There have been many cases involving non-government businesses. She said they receive at least two or three calls a week of sexual harassment in the workplace.
Missouri Representative Kevin Engler, R-Farmington, came out to the rally. He said they have the same problem at the state level. They want to make sure that everybody in the workplace acts professional and there is mutual respect from the employers to the employees.
“If everybody would show each other mutual respect we could eliminate some of the problems,” Engler said. “If everybody would act professionally and show respect in the workplace we could eliminate most of these problems.”
Engler stressed if the rally was just going to be an accusation session against a specific person or a few local people he wouldn’t have shown up. He added the focus was to be to talk about situations that are not tolerable throughout society, and he feels that is important.
“We have acted on bills in the state that basically say it’s not acceptable to put people in a bad situation,” Engler added. “We see rallies like this throughout the state, but this is a first for this area.”
Saturday's rally started off with a short talk and prayer, then led into individuals telling their stories and the organizers speaking on the issue of harassment. After the speeches everyone made one loop around the courthouse annex carrying signs.
