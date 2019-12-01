Small fire damages residence, business

Firefighters responded to a fire at a residence and chiropractic office outside of Desloge on Vo-Tech Road Saturday afternoon.
The dispatch for the residential fire came at 4:11 p.m. and Big River/Bonne Terre Firefighters took command of the scene.
According to Big River Fire Chief David Pratte, a piece of machinery had caught fire in the basement of the structure, which is the chiropractic office of Dr. Matthew Sherrill.
Pratte said firefighters were able to extinguish the fire using a small amount of water and it was reported to dispatch that the fire was under control at 4:33 p.m.
Firefighters then evacuated smoke from the residence using exhaust fans in both the upstairs and downstairs portions of the structure.
Damage to the structure was moderate at most, according to the chief, and no injuries were reported. He explained that emergency personnel were on the scene for approximately one hour and the majority of that time was spent clearing smoke from the building.
Assisting the Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Department were firefighters from Desloge, Park Hills, Farmington, and Leadington departments.
